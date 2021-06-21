Man narrates how he landed in jail after stealing food from rice cooker

Popular African-based charity organization, Crime Check Foundation, found a young man who went to jail after stealing rice to eat

In a video interview, the gentleman said this happened because he was hungry and had no one to turn to

Briefly News has compiled a few thoughts Ghanaians shared about this story

A young man has revealed that he was imprisoned because he committed a petty theft of stealing rice from a rice cooker when he was extremely hungry.

Speaking to Crime Check Foundation, a popular Ghanaian charity organization that has been helping prisoners, the gentleman whose name is withheld expressed remorse over his action.

His explanation

Explaining how it happened, he said:

"I had come to a new location where I knew nobody. I was extremely hungry and decided to enter someone's kitchen to find some food. When I took the rice cooker and was about to dish out a portion, I was caught and arrested."

Beyond the arrest

After he was convicted and put in cells, the young man shortly lost his father which made it impossible for any of his family members to come to his aid.

He was subsequently arraigned before court and found guilty on the charge of attempting to steal, although the rice was not specifically mentioned on his file.

Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng, the leader of Crime Check Foundation who interviewed the gentleman mentioned that provisions must be made not to imprison petty criminals.

Popular social media comments

Below were what some had to say about this:

@OppongNketiah4 mentioned:

This is why I don't support churches building prison centers though it might be their direction. If Work opportunities are given,such act wouldn't have happened.

fawogyimiiko indicated:

Not even rice cooker ooo,, he was hungry and wanted to tear the rice some and chop wey dem barb am this no be jail matter aahh

Man in Ghana narrates how he landed in jail after stealing food from rice cooker Credit: @wifiwrld

Source: UGC

In another story, Briefly News previously reported a burglar has been arrested by police in Zimbabwe for pretending to be a ghost to rob houses.

According to a Facebook page, General Chiwenga Wisdom, the young man will break into houses in the night and scare occupants who take to their heels after seeing him. He will then proceed to cart away with valuables after succeeding in scaring his victims.

