Bakers King: Meet Military Officer Who Creates Extraordinary Cake Designs

Talented baker, Bakers King, is also a military officer, a fact unknown to many of his clients who would be rather surprised to learn that

The gifted baker, also known as Corporal Amenyo, has only been in the craft formally for a year, although he learned it as a child

One of his most recent works has been a fully-built castle cake that is able to light up - an innovation ofnote

Corporal Amenyo, a gifted Ghanaian military officer, runs his own bakery called Bakers King and has emerged as one of Ghana's most extraordinary cake bakers.

Speaking to Briefly News, the corporal revealed that his passion for baking dates way back.

Where the baking craft all started

According to him, he picked up the talent from his mother but had never really paid full attention to it until he decided to take it seriously sometime last year before the lockdown.

Just a year on, the Bakers King CEO has already created some amazing designs that are simply breathtaking.

Aside from taking professional training on baking in Accra, the talented officer says that he learns most of his skills through online courses from the world's best bakers.

When asked how he is able to come up with his designs, the talented baker said:

"I'm always on the lookout for the next challenging project. So when a client comes to me, I simply take their idea and come up with something extraordinary for their event."

Some amazing works so far

One of the talented baker's most challenging projects has been a castle cake that is able to light up.

He tells Briefly News that he had to employ the expertise of an electrician, carpenter, and other professionals.

Another one has been a gravity-defying cake that was turned upside down as well as a cake that descended from the roof.

Others have been a cake in the form of a fresh chicken, a uniform of a general and many more. The talented young man says he is still looking for projects that would challenge him beyond anything he has ever done.

