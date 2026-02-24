Ntsiki Mazwai has reacted to the allegations that Nomzamo Mbatha was mentioned in the Epstein Files

This was because of her involvement with Bill Gates, after having hosted the 25th anniversary celebration of the Gates Foundation

Social media users have responded to Ntsiki Mazwai's tweet, questioning whether there is any truth to the claims against Nomzamo Mbatha

Ntsiki Mazwai was amused by the allegations against Nomzamo Mbatha being mentioned in the Epstein Files. Image: Ntsikimazwaimedia, Nomzamombatha

Source: Instagram

South African actress Nomzamo Mbatha has been roped into the Epstein files saga, and the timeline was a mess.

The unverified claim was made by an X user, who tried to back their claim by alleging that Mbatha had private meetings with the Bill Gates Foundation team, which led to her hosting an event for them.

Claim linking Nomzamo to Epstein swirls

Since the explosive Epstein files dropped, several prominent figures have been mentioned in them. The latest jaw-dropping allegation involves actress Nomzamo Mbatha, who hosted the 25th anniversary celebration of the Gates Foundation.

A photo of Nomzamo with Gates circulated in June 2025, with Mzansi offering varying opinions on it.

Nomzamo Mbatha was roped into the Epstein Files because of her Bill Gates Foundation affiliation. Image: MDNnewss

Source: Twitter

Social media users have questioned an allegation tying Nomzamo Mbatha to the Epstein Island scandal. X user @HoppA_RSA1 wrote:

"Nomzamo Mbatha was involved in the Epstein files since she had a Private meeting with multi-billionaire businessman Bill William Henry Gates in Ethiopia, June 2025. She later hosted the 25th-anniversary celebration of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation."

However, Ntsiki Mazwai was sceptical about this, so she humourourly responded by questioning the time frames.

"Bathong, in the Epstein files even? I don’t know if I believe this. This can’t be true. Wasn’t he another generation altogether?"

Mzansi also had thoughts:

@thembekanid said:

"Very believable, she did a lot of work with Gates, he’s all over the files."

@troubledcole reacted:

"You would be surprised at the things people would do for money. Especially dollars."

@Pablonsimbi replied:

"There’s no free lunch to dine with the elites."

@Jay_Reloaded stated:

"For me, my sister, I believe, that a lot of celebrities we look up to are in the Epstein files. While we here hope their talent is a blessing from God, it's all a sacrifice."

@Nicolo668063258 alleged:

"Don’t envy these Africans that you think they have made it when you see them with powerful people. There is always a price."

@Mohapi_Makae defended Nomzamo:

"I've learned that people talk all kinds of rubbish to get engagements here. Just like asking us on Twitter something that you can simply Google. This is obviously false!"

Yanda Woods drags Faith Nketsi

In a previous report from Briefly News, Yanda Woods got dragged online when she made a defamatory statement against Faith Nketsi.

In a Podcast, Woods commented on the reality TV star visiting Epstein's island, due to her "past". Mzansi responded to the video clip, and they offered their own opinions on the matter.

"Yanda Woods says Faith Nketsi has been on Epstein Island. Mac G is gonna ruin this girl’s life. Why didn’t you remove this defaming comment?"

Source: Briefly News