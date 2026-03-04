Proteas skipper sparked cross-border backlash after a controversial on-air remark at the global showpiece.

Zimbabwean supporters questioned the respect and recognition of their country’s long-standing Test status.

Social media splits, with critics questioning his credentials and others pointing to his leadership of the world’s top-ranked Test side.

Proteas Test cricket captain Temba Bavuma was heavily criticised by cricket fans, especially from Zimbabwe, for remarks he made during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, currently taking place in Sri Lanka and India.

Source: Getty Images

Bavuma has been on commentary duty during the tournament and, on Sunday, 1 March 2026, referred to Zimbabwe as an Associate nation.

Zimbabwe, the Chevrons, have been a Test-playing nation since 1992 and have faced South Africa on several occasions. It therefore came as a huge surprise to many fans when Bavuma appeared to misclassify their status. He corrected himself minutes later, but by then a section of supporters were already aggrieved.

Temba Bavuma criticised over Zimbabwe Test status comment

Some fans did not hold back.

@TatendaJokonya:

"He is clearly out of his depth. How did he land this gig? Thin cricketing knowledge and lacks the vocal skills to be a good commentator."

@BoknRoll:

"The current captain of the World Test champions has thin cricketing knowledge."

Others, however, defended the Proteas skipper.

@Briantaku:

"If you know cricket, that’s a top-tier expert there. Zim hasn’t been looking like a Test nation. When last did we play a Test against SA? We have just been playing associates and losing. Many are surprised to hear we still have Test status. Zim is not an opponent in Temba’s radar."

@uNokwandaLo:

"Y'all are premium haters. You want everything South African, but the people. You even want our aura, sies maan."

@candour0:

"Lacking vocal skills? Maybe. But thin cricketing knowledge? Come on, man. This guy won the WTC for nothing?"

@marcgheymans:

"It’s funny how a lot of South Africans are demanding respect for Temba, and that’s fair. Zimbabwe has, for a long time, made large contributions to SA sport, and this is seldom acknowledged. The recognition of us as a Test-playing nation would be good. Respect goes two ways."

@dumisaninan:

"His cricketing knowledge can’t be disputed. Perhaps he landed the gig by being captain of the number one Test team in the world and having an intricate knowledge of all the Proteas players."

@CarrenKB:

"This attack on Bavuma is unjustified and unfair. It’s okay to disagree without degrading."

@lesanale:

"Thin cricketing knowledge, that time he is the captain of the current WTC champions. We are sorry he called you an associate nation, my brother, but don’t be bitter."

Proteas semi-final push amid WTC success

Bavuma led South Africa to victory in 2025 when the Proteas clinched the World Test Championship title. While the Test side has reached the summit, the 50-over and T20 teams have struggled to convert opportunities into silverware and are still trying to shake off the so-called bottlers tag.

After defeating India and Zimbabwe, South Africa booked a place in the semi-finals, where they will face New Zealand for a spot in the final.

