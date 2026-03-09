TV personality Ian von Memerty’s former publicist recently opened up about the entertainer's last days

Von Memerty recently made headlines when he took his own life at a Johannesburg hotel

South Africans on social media paid tribute to the Strictly Come Dancing SA host

Ian von Memerty’s former publicist, Gail Jaffit Leibman, discussed his final days in an interview with TimesLIVE on 7 March 2026.

Leibman confirms that the former TV personality and dancer ended his life in the early hours of 23 February 2026 at the age of 61 years.

Tributes from radio personalities such as Rozanne McKenzie and South Africans on social media have been pouring in for the SA's Got Talent judge.

Von Memerty's former publicist reveals that the entertainer bid farewell to his friends and family members by sending out personalised emails and voicenotes.

The SA's Got Talent judge reportedly offered support and encouragement to those he loved ones before booking himself into a Johannesburg hotel.

It is believed that the Strictly Come Dancing SA host did not reveal his plans to end his life to his family, but informed authorities to collect his body at the hotel in the early hours after he had died.

The entertainer's family confirmed his passing in a since-deleted Facebook post on Sunday, 1 March 2026.

South Africans bid farewell to the entertainer

Amanda Celliers replied:

"What I don't understand is the emergency services. If someone tells you to come and fetch their body at 3 am. Don't you alert the police and go there immediately? Does this make sense?"

Barbara Gaskin responded:

"Brave man.. Pity nobody was helping him through his depression. RIP and thank you for the entertainment you gave us."

Chris Grundling said:

"Imagine that. A public, but people on here are asking for respect. No respect needed. He brought his very personal death into the public arena."

Marianna de Villiers reacted:

"In my opinion, he had no faith in God; he feared getting old and being poor."

Martin Young wrote:

"If Ian had lived in Norway or Sweden, countries with good social support structures, he would not have found this action necessary. This reflects on our sad lack of such support as a country."

Edward Paul Cameron reacted:

"You have to be very brave to give up on what you know. Going into the unknown. Huge faith!"

Tina Sadler said:

"Mental anguish is not visible from the outside and can be more crippling than any physical pain or financial hardship. Only the affected individual knows what they are living with, or more precisely, existing with. Unless you critics have experienced the same anguish, keep your traps shut. Whether it is a sin or not in God’s eyes is for God to judge, not anyone else. The family is in mourning, so please show some respect and leave them in peace."

Kobie de Beer responded:

"He had a death wish because of private reasons.RIP Ian. Fly high."

