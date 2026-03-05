Popular TV personality Soli Philander gave an update about his health in a video a few weeks before his passing

The Department of Sports, Arts & Culture confirmed the veteran entertainer's passing on Thursday, 5 March 2026

South Africans paid tribute to the Kideo star and comforted his family and children after his death

Inside Soli Philander's Last TikTok About his Health, and his Reaction to HIV Positive Rumours

Legendary Kideo actor Soli Philander previously posted about his health on social media and responded to social media reports that he was HIV positive.

The veteran actor and comedian passed away after battling cancer on Wednesday, 4 March 2026.

Philander died 3 days after popular South African TV personality, Ian Memerty, who posted about his death on social media.

According to media reports, Philander was discharged from Cape Town’s Groote Schuur Hospital, a day before he passed away, and was surrounded by his loved ones when he died on the evening of Wednesday, 4 March 2026.

The thespian previously gave an update about his health on his TikTok account before he passed away.

In the video, Philander shared that he contracted a chest infection during the 2025 festive season.

"So, I got a chest infection for Christmas. And you know my motto is the best health insurance is don’t get sick. So, thanks Groote Schuur, shout out," says the late actor.

Social media users pay tribute to the comedian

Comedian and TV personality @marclottering said:

"Not the news I wanted to wake up to! Crazy. RIP Soli Philander. Thank you for inspiring me to do what I do."

@DoreenMorris reacted:

"Soli left impoverished gang-infested Elsies River to become a consummate entertainer, family man, humanitarian, and social justice warrior. Providing for his family and serving his community was his greatest pride and joy. I’m gutted for Tony, his beautiful family, and friends."

@GodsPlan_1305 wrote:

"Philander, a Cape Town native, built a 40-year career as an actor, comedian, director, and presenter, notably voicing Timothy Traddle in the children's series 'Pumpkin Patch' and hosting the educational quiz 'Kideo' in the 1990s, blending humuor with cultural storytelling. Rest In Power, Phil. Your voice will echo in the entertainment halls for many years to come."

Philander's response to HIV positive rumours

The 65-year-old entertainer also clapped back at a social media user who suggested that he was HIV positive. In a TikTok video posted on 29 December 2025, the actor said his HIV results were negative.

“Argh, man, I’m sorry to disappoint you. Yet again, my HIV test came back negative,” said the star.

