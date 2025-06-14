The Proteas ended a 25-year drought by defeating Australia by five wickets at Lord’s, claiming their first-ever ICC World Test Championship title

Markram anchored the run chase with a sublime 136, guiding South Africa to within touching distance of victory before falling just short of the finish line

With the scores level and history within reach, Kyle Verreynne drove through the covers to seal a dramatic win, sparking scenes of pure jubilation

South Africa have rewritten history by clinching their maiden World Test Championship (WTC) title, defeating Australia by five wickets on the final day at Lord’s. This momentous victory marks their first global trophy since the 1998 ICC KnockOut Trophy, ending decades of heartbreak on the international stage.

Source: Getty Images

Markram masterclass leads the chase

Chasing a target of 207, South Africa resumed Day Five needing 69 more runs with five wickets in hand. Aiden Markram stood tall under pressure, producing arguably the greatest innings of his Test career. His 136 off 205 balls steadied the innings after early setbacks, including the loss of captain Temba Bavuma and Tristan Stubbs.

Markram’s counter-attacking brilliance turned the tide. Though he fell with just six runs required, caught by Travis Head off Josh Hazlewood, the damage had been done. Lord’s stood in applause, recognising a knock destined for the history books.

Kyle Verreynne delivers the final blow

With nerves running high and just a few runs to go, Kyle Verreynne and David Bedingham calmly guided the Proteas home. Fittingly, it was Verreynne who struck the winning boundary through the covers, dropping to his knees in elation as teammates and fans erupted in celebration.

Graeme Smith, AB de Villiers and Shaun Pollock watched from the stands, icons of a generation that came close but never crossed the final hurdle.

Australia fall short despite early fightback

Australia, who posted 212 and 207 in their two innings, began the match strong but could not contain South Africa’s relentless charge. Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins gave the Proteas some anxious moments on the final day, but the lack of reviews and a determined batting display left the Aussies with little room to manoeuvre.

South Africa Beat Australia to Win First World Test Championship Title

Source: Getty Images

A defining moment for South African cricket

This win is more than just a trophy, it is a moment of redemption. The ‘chokers’ tag that has haunted the Proteas for years can finally be laid to rest. Coach Shukri Conrad and captain Bavuma will take immense pride in this triumph, built on resilience, belief, and moments of individual brilliance.

Final Score:

Australia: 212 & 207

South Africa: 138 & 282/5

South Africa won by 5 wickets

