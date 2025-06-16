The Proteas won the 2025 ICC World Test Championship after defeating Australia by five wickets

Their victory came with a record-breaking prize of $3.6 million (about R65 million), the biggest payout in Test cricket history

This marks South Africa’s first major ICC title in 27 years, ending a long-standing reputation for falling short on the big stage

After decades of heartbreak and near-misses, the Proteas have finally secured their place in cricket history. South Africa clinched the ICC World Test Championship title with a sensational five-wicket victory over Australia, bringing home not just glory, but a staggering windfall.

Led by captain Temba Bavuma’s composed 66 and a heroic 136 from Aiden Markram, the Proteas chased down a target of 283 on Day 4 of the final, held on 14 June. It marked South Africa’s first major ICC title in 27 years, and arguably their most significant in the longest format of the game.

Proteas Bank Record R65 Million After Winning World Test Championship

R65 million in prize money, a record haul

For their efforts, the Proteas earned $3.6 million (approximately R65 million), the largest ever prize money awarded in the history of Test cricket. The International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed the payout following the conclusion of the tournament, which is more than double the $1.6 million received by both previous champions, Australia (2023) and New Zealand (2021).

The figure underlines the growing value and global prestige of the World Test Championship, and provides a major financial boost to South African cricket.

Chokers no more: Proteas break the curse

For years, the term “chokers” shadowed South African cricket teams at international events. Since their 1998 Champions Trophy triumph, the Proteas have often been tournament favourites only to fall short when it mattered most.

But this time, the script changed

Facing a dominant Australian side, South Africa played with resolve, grit and discipline. From Bavuma’s leadership to the batting depth shown in both innings, the Proteas showed the world they could finish the job , and finish it in style.

Kagiso Rabada who was handed a one-month suspension from April 1 to May 1 after a positive drug test was confirmed in late March, also played a starring role for the Proteas leading from the front in the bowling.

Legacy sealed, future bright

This victory and its financial reward signal a new chapter for South African cricket. Beyond the money, the psychological impact of this win is likely to inspire a new generation of cricketers and restore belief across the nation’s sporting landscape.

As the Proteas bask in the glow of this momentous achievement, the question for fans is: Where were you when South Africa finally lifted the Test mace?

