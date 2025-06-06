Shaka iLembe producer and actress Nomzamo Mbatha made headlines on Thursday when she posted a photo with Bill Gates

The TV personality shared on her social media account that she recently hosted the Gates Foundation

South Africans on social media gushed over the former Isibaya actress' photo with the billionaire businessman

Nomzamo Mbatha spotted with Bill Gates. Images: GettyImages

Shaka iLembe actress Nomzamo Mbatha, who previously had social media buzzing at the Cannes Film Festival hung out with Bill Gates this week.

The multi-award-winning TV producer recently hosted the silver jubilee of Bill Gates' Foundation in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The actress and TV personality revealed on her Instagram account on Thursday, 5 June that she hosted the 25th anniversary of the Gates Foundation.

"Hosted the 25th year anniversary @gatesfoundation. Thank you for 25 years of impact. Funny how we met 20 years ago and here we meet again in a different light. One day I will tell you the story of this full circle moment, my friends," she captions the post.

Entertainment channel Mdn News shared a photo of Mbatha and Gates on X on Thursday, 5 June.

South Africans react to the actress' photo

@Kamo_the_mystic wrote:

"She is gone. First, it was Met Gala now this? She is gone. Not gone in a good way. It might look good, she will be rich and famous, but she is gone. Sold her soul kinda gone."

@Ngangolwandle7 said:

"I admire people like Nomzamo. So ambitious, meeting with who’s who of this world, proper billionaires, building a network. Her thinking is beyond the 4 corners of this country. She's one person who’ll never ask for donations. Lazy and broke ones are accusing her of pushing the agenda."

@Melo_Malebo responded:

"They met at the right time when he’s giving away his wealth. Good timing Zamo."

@Sibalukhul91101 said:

"You did us proud doll, @NomzamoMbatha."

@BotziMarcus replied:

"It's giving Epstein Island vibes. Maybe she will come back promoting his vaccines that he is a good guy who wants to help Africa, yet he can't even help his own country, but he is so invested in helping Africa. Will never trust this dude ever."

@Zealot_New said:

"This is not the first time she has taken a picture with this man; they must be working closely."

@duzi_lavin wrote:

"Let’s find a black woman rooted in culture and tradition. Respected and loved by both male and females, who’ll push our agenda. It’ll be difficult for them to ridicule. A woman is the first teacher."

Actress met up with Bill Gates in the Addis Ababa. Image: GettyImage

