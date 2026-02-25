On Tuesday, 24 February 2026, Athini ‘Bash’ Bashe revealed he has been seeing a therapist, amid his breakup with long-term partner Ntandokazi Mzamo

In the comments, Bash suggested why he was seeing a therapist and revealed the uncomfortable truth his therapist had told him

Social media users reacted with mixed opinions; some praised him for seeking help, while others criticised him

Social media influencer Athini ‘Bash’ Bashe has revealed that he was seeing a therapist amid his breakup with long-term partner Ntandokazi Mzamo. Bash also shared the uncomfortable advice his therapist gave him that made him take a two-week break.

Athini Bashe has dominated social media trending charts following his breakup with Ntandokazi Mzamo. Bash, as the social media influencer is popularly known, was once spotted crashing out weeks after announcing his split from his fiancée.

Athini 'Bash' Bashe reveals his therapist's advice

In a video shared on his official TikTok account on Tuesday, 24 February 2026, Bash revealed that he had been seeing a therapist. While it is unclear whether he started seeing one after his public split from Nomzamo or not, Bash revealed that he stopped seeing the therapist after they dropped a truth bomb on him.

He said that while he didn’t like being held accountable and avoided his therapist for a bit, he now admits that he may need to face it.

“iTherapist yami said, ‘Bash, you need to take responsibility for your actions. You can’t be pointing fingers at people.’ I said, ‘I ain’t doing that.’ That’s why I decided to take a two-week break. I guess I have to go back again,” Bash said.

Watch the video below:

In the comments, Bash suggested that he was not going to therapy because of his relationship issues. See the screenshot below:

Athini ‘Bash’ Bashe revealed why he was seeing a therapist. Image: masterbashe

Source: TikTok

SA reacts after Bash shares his therapist's advice

Social media users flooded the comments with mixed reactions. While some netizens applauded Bash for seeking help, others slammed him. Several suggested self-improvement methods, such as journaling and self-introspection.

Here are some of the comments:

@MNOMIYA advised:

“No, let us be honest man to man. Don’t show your lady that you are in pain; ladies become happier if they see you struggling in pain. Go to your gym and other things that make you happy, and avoid posting things that signal ‘you are in pain.’ Accept my brother, accept Ndoda!”

@Amity applauded:

“You’re cooking bra. I get you, before you take your relationship to the next level (baby/marriage), you want to clear your mind 🤔”

@Athi said:

“Unlearning what you thought you knew was right, healing your past traumas which shaped your character 👌. Kuningi kufuneka ichange of character ibekanti iwugqibile umsebenzi wayo iTherapist👑”

@sizwerodgershla37 asked:

“So you guys sit down with someone to discuss problems 🤔”

@Barbsie_M applauded:

“I'm proud that you decided to see someone; it's not easy, but it will be worth it. Try journaling as well. All the best, ke bhuti.”

@onewish advised:

“We all have issues, no matter how big your problems are, if you pray to God about them, the load will be lessened.”

@MaZulu 🤍 argued:

“I think people underestimate the power of self-introspection and taking accountability when needed. from a stranger to another, the steps you’re taking for yourself are fundamental for the person you're trying to become, keep it up @Bash 🤍”

Mzansi reacted after Athini ‘Bash’ Bashe shared his therapist's advice. Image: master_bashe

Source: Instagram

Ntandokazi Mzamo clip sparks pregnancy rumours

Meanwhile, Briefly News recently reported that Ntandokazi Mzamo is rumoured to be pregnant after a video of her surfaced on social media.

Nearly two months after announcing her split from ex-fiancé Athini Bashe, fans suspect that the content creators may be expecting their first child together. While devoted fans remained hopeful that there may be a bun in the oven, others were unconvinced.

