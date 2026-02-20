Athini Bashe appears to be choosing himself and decided to commit to self-care by joining the gym

A month after announcing his breakup with his ex-fiancée, Ntandokazi Mzamo, Bash was praised for turning his pain into motivation

Followers admired how the content creator was dealing with his heartbreak and encouraged him to choose a better life for himself

Briefly News reached out to a trusted fitness expert, who shared insight into Bash's workout

Athini "Bash" Bashe filmed his first gym session after his breakup. Images: master_bashe

Athini "Bash" Bashe is trading his tears for the treadmill and proving that the best way to mend a broken heart is through heavy lifting and self-love.

Just a month after his highly publicised split from his ex-fiancée, Bash sent social media into a frenzy by documenting his new commitment to self-care and physical fitness with a vlog of his first month at the gym.

Speaking to Briefly News, fitness expert and certified personal trainer Mothusi Maepa explained Bash's routines.

"He's doing dumbbell bicep twisting curls in the first exercise, to work on both his biceps and forearms. In the second exercise, he is using a Hack Squat Machine. The form isn't really that bad; he's just not doing the full range of motion. He's basically doing half squats instead of the full range of motion. The last exercise is called barbell bicep curls. So, his program basically targets arms and legs."

Taking to his Instagram page on 17 February 2026, the budding content creator shared a video of himself working up a sweat and showed clear signs of determination to better himself and regain his confidence after the whirlwind of emotions that followed his broken relationship.

Bash was engaged to his long-term girlfriend, content creator Ntandokazi Mzamo, in January. Pictures of her flaunting her stunning engagement ring surfaced online, followed by widespread cheer from fans.

Sadly, their love story ended in tears just days later, after the couple released a joint statement announcing that their engagement and relationship had come to an end.

"After a lot of honest conversations and reflection, we've decided to separate mutually and take time to work on ourselves individually."

A month after breaking up with Ntandokazi Mzamo, Athini “Bash” Bashe started his wellness journey. Image: master_bashe

What soon followed was mostly silence from Ntando, while Bash briefly addressed the split with a viral video revealing that he was not doing well.

Weeks later, he was allegedly filmed crying his heart out on the side of the road in a heartbreaking video that left many concerned for his mental well-being as he navigated the aftermath of the separation.

His return to social media, coupled with his newfound journey, marks a turning point for Bash as he shifts the focus from a lost relationship to a found sense of self.

By opening up about his journey, Bash's story resonated with an audience that often only sees the perfect side of content creation. His decision to show the work behind his glow-up has changed him from being someone the internet pitied to being a source of inspiration.

Watch Athini Bashe's video below.

Social media reacts to Athini Bashe's video

Followers admired Bash's determination to better his life. Read some of their comments below.

lanzmrvestfit said:

"Keep going, bro, results are close."

thee_kay_mag encouraged Athini Bashe:

"Be consistent, and you'll see by December. Keep going."

lifendeathof wrote:

"That is how you build yourself as a man. Keep going."

sibonakaliso_zikhali remarked:

"Take all that energy and put it to yourself."

Meanwhile, critics linked Athini Bashe's newfound journey to his heartbreak. Nevertheless, the consensus among supporters remains that regardless of what inspired his journey, his choice to invest in his health was a commendable step toward recovery.

