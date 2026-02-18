Social media discussed Minnie Dlamini's short-lived romance with her ex-boyfriend, Dr Brian Monaisa

Nearly a year after the pair ended their relationship, several supporters believe the couple had potential and could have even gotten married

Meanwhile, critics argued that the relationship was doomed from the start and that Dlamini and Monaisa were bad for one another

Minnie Dlamini's brief but headline-grabbing relationship with plastic surgeon Dr Brian Monaisa sparked a heated debate nearly a year after they called it quits.

Minnie Dlamini's brief but headline-grabbing relationship with plastic surgeon Dr Brian Monaisa sparked a heated debate nearly a year after they called it quits.

On 18 February 2026, X (formerly Twitter) user busiwe_bubu shared a montage of the couple's romantic moments together, from dinner dates to vacations, and claimed they had "high hopes" for their relationship.

"I had high hopes for these two. I really thought they were going to get married and build a happy life together."

Minnie and Dr Monaisa had a whirlwind romance that played out almost entirely in the first half of 2025. Rumours first began circulating in January, but they officially hard-launched the relationship in February.

During this time, they had already begun going on international trips together, sharing highlights from places like Zimbabwe and Lagos.

It was then that Monaisa's past caught up with him, as a public fallout with his baby mama, Neyma Aloyce, began to cloud the relationship.

Aloyce had initially accused Minnie of being a homewrecker, claiming the TV star was "part and parcel of her betrayal." However, she later issued a public apology, admitting she had reacted emotionally.

Meanwhile, the couple enjoyed their romance unbothered, with Monaisa allegedly buying a Porsche for his love. Their romance ultimately hit a breaking point in April 2025.

With infidelity rumours circulating, the doctor took to Instagram to confirm the split, insisting that it ended for "purely personal reasons" and not due to infidelity. He would later find love with someone else.

Minnie soon reclaimed her narrative with a powerful stance by introducing her "anti-bride" era for a magazine cover, signalling that she was done with the pressures of marriage and was focusing on herself.

Reflecting on the short-lived romance, fans saw the Minnie and Dr Monaisa chapter as a "what could have been" scenario, while critics argued that a relationship with a dramatic start would never have survived.

Social media weighs in on Minnie Dlamini's past relationship

Fans believed that Minnie Dlamini and Dr Brian Monaisa's relationship seemed as though it had potential.

Lethabo4991 said:

"Same here, man. Didn't think it was going to end that soon. He even bought her a Porsche."

mbalis_bakery wrote:

"You are not the only one."

Zamagebe_21175 added:

"I hear you. I also have high hopes for Nonku’s current relationship. I hope it all works out."

Meanwhile, others shared why they believe the relationship wouldn't have lasted.

MoneriMandla advised:

"Never in your life have high hopes for transactional relationships."

RealMadamCoco said:

"Social media relationships have a rocky foundation."

GodsPlan_1305 joked:

"Weren’t they together for like all of 5 minutes?"

Thuthukile29 posted:

"It wasn’t going to work. The guy behaved like a fan."

