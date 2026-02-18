Gogo Skotheni promptly responded to the reports that she rekindled her love with her ex-husband, Monde Shange

The reality TV star and sangoma refuted the claims and urged her followers to be wary of fake news spreading about her personal life

This, after Skhotheni seemingly announced that she was expecting a baby, news that sent social media into a tailspin

Gogo Skhotheni addressed the rumours that she was back together with her ex-husband.

Gogo Skhotheni finally addressed the reports that she and her ex-husband Monde Shange had rekindled their romance.

According to FakazaNEWS, the sangoma-turned-DJ had fixed things with her on-again-off-again baby daddy for the sake of their family, with an alleged source claiming "they want to make it work."

However, according to Skhotheni, real name Tumi Motsoeneng, there was no truth to these reports.

On 17 February 2026, she posted a series of Instagram stories addressing the rumours, which were apparently fueled by a fake Facebook page. The sangoma called out the impostor parading as her and misleading her supporters, highlighting that she does not have an active Facebook page.

"There is a fake account currently posting old pictures of me and my ex - this has absolutely nothing to do with me. My official Facebook was previously deactivated when it had over 800k followers, and I have not returned to the platform."

Finally addressing the reports of her rekindled romance with her baby daddy, Skhotheni went further to emphasise that she had no intentions of revisiting past relationships.

She labelled the reports as "false and misleading" and pleaded with supporters to report the bogus page.

"I want to make it clear that I have no intention of posting of revisiting past relationships. Any content being shared from that account is false and misleading."

Gogo Skhotheni revealed she has "no intention" of rekindling her past relationships, after she was rumoured to have gotten back together with ex-husband Monde Shange.

The pair had an on-again-off-again relationship. In 2024, after a months-long separation, they found their way back to each other, with Skhotheni revealing that they were working through their issues.

"My relationship with my husband was tested a lot. We nearly filed for divorce, but God carried us through it. It hasn’t been easy."

However, they later ended their relationship once and for all a year later, with the sangoma even announcing that she was remarrying. Today, she has made it clear that she refuses to revisit her past and instead, she is moving forward on her own terms, focused on her career and building an empire.

These revelations come on the heels of Skhotheni seemingly hinting that she was expecting a baby boy, and the timing of this news had many assuming that Monde was the father.

As she continues to build her empire as a DJ and businesswoman, her focus remains on her growth, her children, and a future that belongs solely to her.

Read Gogo Skhotheni's announcements below.

Gogo Skhotheni refuted the reports that she had gotten back together with her ex-husband, Monde Shange.

Gogo Skhotheni called out an impostor posing as her on Facebook.

Fans react to Gogo Skhotheni's alleged pregnancy

Upon the apparent pregnancy announcement, Gogo Skhotheni's fake page reshared the news and was met with rave reactions from supporters who claimed to have seen the signs.

Phumla Mpithi said:

"But Liyana once said, 'Mama, you are pregnant.'"

Aus Lesego showed love to Gogo Skhotheni:

"I saw ur face on that video about the new 'obsession' with water. I wanted to ask in the comments, but immediately stopped myself! Not here, not now, not ever, it's none of my business. Congratulations, mommy, I'm happy for you."

Zandile Mathebula recalled:

"I saw that you were expecting the time you took Liyana for the eye operation. Congratulations, gogo."

Meanwhile, others had plenty of questions related to Gogo Skhotheni's famous cosmetic procedures.

Mologadi Karabo was confused:

"I thought that when a person gets a tummy tuck, they can't get pregnant anymore."

Nomvula Zwane Rainny asked:

"Another baby after spending so much on a tummy tuck and BBL?"

