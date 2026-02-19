Tension is brewing between reality TV stars Jojo Robinson and Christall Kay, and Jojo has finally responded to her former friend's remarks about her

While Christall claimed that Jojo had disappointed her in the season, the Real Housewives of Durban star said the feeling was mutual and labelled Christall's behaviour as "toxic"

This comes ahead of the anticipated premiere of the Ultimate Girls Trip: Africa reunion, with viewers expecting tension, confrontation and a lot of drama

Jojo Robinson called out Christall Kay. Images: mrs.jojo.robinson, christallkay

Source: Instagram

Ahead of the Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Africa reunion, fans are being treated to off-screen drama and a friendship fallout, courtesy of Jojo Robinson and Christall Kay.

What was once a promising bond on social media and a highlight of the show has clearly soured, with Robinson and Kay now at odds and openly airing their mutual grievances.

Previously, Christall, who found herself at the centre of several clashes with some of the ladies, revealed that what she thought was an ally in Jojo turned out to be the complete opposite.

The singer and businesswoman expressed disappointment that even after the camaraderie they had built on social media and having Jojo stand up for her when she was criticised by audiences, she was shocked to see her turn her back on her in Brazil.

"It was disappointing to see how she stuck with her group of friends she had made from Nigeria and her Durban buddies, even when they were in the wrong and never came around to understand that I had been innocent in most of the dealings with the other ladies in terms of starting fights or creating conflict."

To Christall, this felt like a betrayal of the friendship they had cultivated online, as she expected Jojo to be the one person who truly understood her intentions amidst the chaos of the trip.

Instead of finding a loyal defender, the Real Housewives of Johannesburg star felt abandoned, claiming that Jojo prioritised her clique over the truth.

Finally breaking her silence on 19 February 2026, Jojo made it clear that the disappointment wasn't one-sided. The Real Housewives of Durban star countered that seeing Christall's "toxic" and "calculated" behaviour when the cameras weren't rolling was a massive wake-up call, effectively ending their bond.

"Unfortunately, Christall was also my biggest disappointment. I was a huge fan of hers, but seeing how she conducts herself when the cameras aren't rolling and how she treats everyone around her, my eyes were completely opened.

"I then understood that what I viewed as 'entertainment' from her is really toxic behaviour, manipulative and very calculated. This is who she is, and it's not who I believed her to be at all."

Ahead of the 'Ultimate Girls Trip: Africa' reunion, tensions heightened between Jojo Robinson and Christall Kay, with the 'RHOD' star labelling Christall "toxic.' Image: showmaxonline

Source: Instagram

Jojo claimed that Christall expected loyalty "at all costs," even when she was wrong, and emphasised that "blind loyalty" is not something she's comfortable with. While she is open to listening and hearing her friends out, Jojo refused to associate herself with toxicity and conflicts that do not concern her.

"What I will not do is involve myself in issues that have nothing to do with me, because that often makes things worse. Just being toxic for the sake of it is not someone I want to associate myself or my brand with anymore. I really wish her the best, and I hope she learns something from this situation, too."

With both women vocalising their mutual disdain, the upcoming reunion promises to be more than just a recap; it’s set to be a final showdown.

Whether Christall and Jojo can find common ground or if this bridge has been burned for good remains the biggest question of the season.

Hosted by Mablerh, part one of the Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Africa reunion will officially premiere on Friday, 20 February, with the second instalment slated for Friday, 27 February, on Showmax

Mzansi Magic viewers can catch part one on Saturday, 21 February, and 28 February for part two, on DStv channel 161.

Watch the Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Africa reunion trailer below.

Fans count down to Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Africa reunion

After watching the trailer, viewers are eagerly awaiting the premiere of what's expected to be an explosive reunion.

zeenesekhukhune argued:

"I hope this host will be fair, impartial and not be controlled by bullies. At times, he fails to hold certain peeps accountable."

ofentse_cooks__ said:

"I believe everything Madam says. Genuine."

thembiebaartjie wrote:

"Ooh, I hope they cooked ‘Angela’ for me, hle."

zanele.madiba expressed:

"What a mild trailer, I really hope it's a good reunion. Oh, and by the way, I'm team Madam and Christall."

madammomy_ was not ready:

"Not sure I want to re-live the Chistall bullying, hey. I think I’ll skip this one until someone says there’s accountability."

tyrique_bill_23 added:

"Manifesting Annie, Angel, Princess and Mariam getting cooked."

