Christall Kay reflected on her experience on The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Africa , calling her reunion with Evodia “comforting” and a chance for a fresh start after past rivalry

She admitted being disappointed by Jojo’s loyalty to her group, even when Christall felt they were in the wrong, and described the Rio ladies as coming for her without real cause

Christall emphasised staying composed during conflict, saying she remained detached because much of the venom felt based on TV perception rather than personal history

Christall Kay opened up about 'UGTA' drama, friendships and staying calm under fire.

Christall Kay has shared her unfiltered thoughts on the drama, friendships and personal growth she experienced while filming The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Africa, currently airing on Showmax and Mzansi Magic.

In a sit-down interview, Christall described the surprise and comfort of reuniting with Evodia after years of being “archenemies” on the first season of The Real Housewives of Johannesburg.

She said the new meeting felt different, with an immediate spark of genuine friendship that made the trip feel healing rather than hostile.

When asked about Jojo, Christall, who previously showed off her BBL, admitted she had admired her from afar on Instagram and appreciated her past support.

However, she was disappointed to see Jojo consistently side with her new group of friends from Nigeria and Durban, even in situations where Christall felt they were clearly in the wrong.

She said Jojo, who recently scheduled another cosmetic surgery, never took the time to understand her side or acknowledge that she had stayed out of most conflicts.

Christall differentiated the Rio ladies from the Jamaica cast, explaining that in Jamaica, the attacks came from people she had previous relationships with, making them far more hurtful.

In Rio, she had no prior close ties with most of the women, so their hostility felt misplaced and manufactured for screen time.

Christall Kay stays calm in the eye of the storm

When asked how she manages conflict, Christall said she tries to stay as detached as possible.

She believes many of the women’s reactions were based on TV perception rather than real personal history with her.

She said standing her ground calmly made them realise they were targeting the wrong person.

She admitted regretting pinching Princess’s cheeks during one heated moment, explaining that normal instincts can take over when someone is coming for you on national television.

However, she stressed that physical touch in arguments is never the right response.

Christall Kay finds friendship and no romance

Christall said that Evodia became her greatest ally, while Dr C and Xena stayed mostly neutral.

She added that the other ladies appeared to target her to create drama and stand out on the show, rather than because of any genuine issue.

On the topic of romance, Christall said she met a nice guy in Rio who showed her around, but it remained platonic.

On the last day, she briefly met someone she described as beautiful, but nothing developed because she had to return to South Africa.

Christall Kay said she found friendship but developed no romance while on the trip.

Christall Kay previews new music

