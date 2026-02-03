A South African mom living in Korea shared a raw look at raising her child alone while working full-time abroad

She spoke openly about balancing work, motherhood, and the emotional toll that comes with being far from home

Her story went viral and resonated with many who understand the sacrifices behind chasing better opportunities

A single mother living abroad didn’t glamorise the journey; she showed the reality many parents quietly live through.

The picture on the left showed Mfundo and her daughter posing together. Image: @mfundo_momo

Source: TikTok

A South African woman living in Korea has sparked conversation after osharingening up about the realities of raising a child alone, far from home. User @mfundo_momo posted the video on 1 February 2026, where she shared a glimpse into her daily life as a single mother and English teacher in Korea. Two years after relocating with her daughter, she explained why she chose to speak honestly about the challenges she faces, hoping to give other aspiring moms a realistic picture of what life abroad can look like. Her video showed her balancing work and motherhood, with her daughter often by her side while she works.

Living and working abroad as a single parent comes with layers of pressure, especially in a country where the culture, language and pace of life are very different. Many South Africans who move overseas for teaching opportunities often speak about better pay and safety, but fewer talk about the emotional weight. Long work hours, limited family support, and the constant push to provide can be exhausting. Despite this, she shared that her work environment has been supportive, allowing her to manage her responsibilities while still being present for her child.

Life abroad isn’t always easy

The video quickly gained traction because it reflected a reality many parents understand. Her honesty about mom guilt, exhaustion and pushing through for her why struck a chord. Instead of painting life abroad as perfect, she chose authenticity, showing both the struggle and the small moments that make it worthwhile.

Mzansi responded with empathy and respect. Many praised her strength and vulnerability, while others shared their own experiences of parenting far from home. The overall reaction reflected admiration for a woman doing her best in circumstances that aren’t always ideal, reminding viewers that survival often looks different behind the scenes.

The screenshot on the left highlighted that she's about to celebrate being in Korea for two years now. Image: @mfundo_momo

Source: TikTok

Here’s what Mzansi said

Dee commented:

“As mothers, we always have to sacrifice the most and do what we have to do to raise our kids to the best of our ability. You’re doing an amazing job. 🙏❤”

Zah M commented:

“You are doing a great job. 🥰”

Brenda M commented:

“I also emigrated from my country, but I’m not in Korea. My 14-year-old daughter joined me after a year apart. Being with our children is the best decision ever, no matter the challenges. The year we were apart was not easy, but I had to settle and bring her over when stable. We just finished two months reunited.”

Jamie Turner commented:

“You are doing a great job. I went through your other TikToks, and just seeing your baby girl happy and smiling put a smile on my face. Your sacrifices are all worth it. You are creating wonderful memories with her that no one can take away. Continue being the superstar mom you are.”

Nomie-San commented:

“You’re doing great, Mommy. ❤”

Jojo commented:

"You are doing an incredible job, keep it up. 🫶🏼”

Vuyo commented:

“Zala, I’m proud of you. Even at my big age, I hate going to the mall alone. 🤣🤣 You took on a whole country alone with your child.”

Check out the TikTok video below:

Source: Briefly News