South Africans were moved by a single mother’s heartfelt gesture, seeing her son’s joy and gratitude after receiving a thoughtful basketball gift.

A single mother surprised her son with new basketball shoes, capturing an authentic family moment filled with joy. Image: @nkhensirikhotso

Source: TikTok

On 13 September 2025, TikTok user @nkhensirikhotsop posted a video that quickly captured the hearts of South Africans. The video showed a single mother surprising her son with a new pair of basketball shoes while picking him up from school. She placed the shoes in the front seat of the car, and the boy immediately noticed them. Overwhelmed with excitement, he told his friends outside that he had new kicks, opened the box, and even prayed in gratitude for the thoughtful gift. The mother explained that her son had grown passionate about basketball and that his old shoes were almost worn out, making the surprise both practical and special.

The video also highlighted the challenges and rewards of single motherhood. The mother shared that while raising a child alone is difficult, moments like these make it worthwhile. She described how her son played his first league championship shortly after receiving the shoes and contributed to his team’s victory. These details offered insight into her dedication, showing how small acts of love can make meaningful differences in a child’s life. She wrote:

"Single-momhood is so hard, but these are the moments that are so rewarding and make it all worth it. My son doesn’t ask for much; he really is the most chilled human in the world. This year, he really got into Basketball, and I was able to surprise him with his basketball shoes for his birthday earlier this year, but with practice and matches, those shoes were nearly finished. So to be able to get him these and surprise him was all worth it! He played his first league championship a few days after getting these, and they won. 🥹💚"

Mzansi inspires talks on parenting and love

The TikTok video quickly went viral, garnering over 26,000 likes and more than 300 comments. Viewers shared and saved the post, celebrating the mother’s effort and the son’s heartfelt reaction. Many were touched by the combination of surprise, gratitude, and accomplishment displayed in the clip. The story struck a chord, highlighting everyday triumphs in the lives of South African families.

Social media users responded with warmth and admiration. Many viewers appreciated the mother’s commitment, while others celebrated the child’s humility and excitement. The post inspired a wider conversation about parenting, gratitude, and supporting children’s interests. Overall, the video left a lasting impression as a reminder of the small but powerful ways families show love.

A close-up of the new basketball shoes that made a young boy’s day, shared in a viral TikTok that celebrated family love. Image: @nkhensirikhotso

Mzansi reacted to the video

Rendi wrote:

“Perfection, look at them. 😭😭😭 I am a sucker for grateful people.”

User6751145039593 wrote:

“Thank you, mommy; then sicela u 7 on that report. Asidlali lah.”

Perfume Co Africa wrote:

“‘Perfection’😭 Nna I would have cried on the spot.”

Nomafu | first time mama wrote:

“Oh, I cannot wait to give my son everything. ❤️ Well done, mama!”

Thando wrote:

“Notice how he shared his happiness with whoever was outside as well? 🥺❤”

mintu810UppityAfrican wrote:

“Oh hayi bo akase khule uboy wakho. 😍😍 Hint: I’m an ex Saxonwold primary tennis mom. 🥰”

User6858205774066 wrote:

“‘Perfection’ 🥹🥹🥹 Knowing me, I would have burst out with tears then and there!”

Born Goated wrote:

“We are on here to cry, s’true. 😭✋🏽🤎 Hi, guy: ‘Hello…’ - [prayer] - Perfection, look at them. Argh!”

Check out the TikTok video below:

