Jackie Phamotse weighed in on the recent and highly controversial arrest of Robert Mugabe's son, Bellarmine

The outspoken author shared her thoughts on the incident that led to a near-fatal shooting, saying it was incredibly suspicious that emergency services were not called to the scene

Her remarks sparked a heated debate as followers dissected the controversy and speculated on the ongoing case

Jackie Phamotse said Bellarmine Mugabe's case was highly suspicious. Images: JackiePhamotse, MDNnewss

Source: Twitter

Outspoken author Jackie Phamotse once again ignited a firestorm of public discourse by casting a shadow of doubt over the recent arrest of Robert Mugabe's son.

Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe, the youngest son of the late Zimbabwean President, was arrested along with an associate on Thursday, 19 February 2026, in Hyde Park, after allegedly shooting a 23-year-old gardener who is currently in critical condition with gunshot wounds.

Later that day, Phamotse took to social media to label the incident incredibly suspicious, specifically zeroing in on the baffling delay in contacting emergency services to assist the critically wounded victim.

"They called everyone but an ambulance or the police! Why?"

Online speculation revealed that self-proclaimed philanthropist Malcolm X and businessman Serge Cabonge were among the first people to arrive on the scene, raising suspicions about the true nature of the events that transpired before the police were granted entry.

Jackie pointed to the details of the dramatic incident, where it was alleged that after he was shot, the gardener attempted to run out to find help, and instead of calling an ambulance, Mugabe and the unnamed associate "begged him to come back inside."

Jackie Phamotse said it was suspicious that emergency services were not immediately called to the scene after the gardener was shot. Images: JackiePhamotse, daddyhope

Source: Twitter

Furthermore, the author suggested that the presence of private security was the only thing that prevented an even more dire outcome, implying that the situation would have taken a far darker turn had they not intervened.

"If it wasn’t for private security guards responding to the gunshots, he would have died or just vanished."

As the investigation continues, her remarks have since sparked a heated debate, with followers fiercely dissecting the controversy and speculating on whether the Mugabe name was being used to shield a high-profile suspect from the full weight of the law.

See Jackie Phamotse's post below.

Social media reacts to Jackie Phamotse's post

Followers weighed in on Jackie Phamotse's speculation, sharing their own thoughts on the ongoing case. Read some of their comments below.

ZolaAmanda speculated:

"No one was gonna know about him. He was gonna be deleted. The question is, how many people have been deleted before? This can't be the first time, just that 2025/ 2026 are the revelation years. Everything done in the dark is coming to light."

ToxicManThis said:

"Let's see how they plan his escape from the Law just like Bushiri."

Ntshekzan wrote:

"They called Malcom X and Kabongo. Malcom happens to be in all crime scenes."

LimpopoDaddy was convinced:

"Clearly, this is not the first time this Mugabe boy has shot someone; it's just the first time he got caught."

HulisaniNeswisw posted:

"It's obvious why, but I hope the gardener survives this attack."

