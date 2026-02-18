Anele Mdoda has sparked intense debate over her reaction to the murder of an e-hailing driver

The driver was killed by his passengers during a routine trip, and Anele's strong reaction led many to accuse her of having double standards

While several users slammed her message, Anele maintained that the brutality of the crime justified her call for the harshest possible punishment

Anele Mdoda was accused of having double standards. Images: Anele

Source: Twitter

Anele Mdoda has found herself at the centre of a social media firestorm following her explosive reaction to the murder of Bolt driver Isaac Satlat.

The 22-year-old Automotive Engineering student was brutally strangled by passengers in Pretoria West on 11 February 2026 - a harrowing crime that was captured on his vehicle's dash cam and has since sent shockwaves across South Africa.

Reacting to the news on 17 February was Anele, who fiercely called for the perpetrators to be handed the death penalty, stating that they "don't belong on earth" and "must be executed."

"No, they deserve to die. I’m sorry, but they don’t belong on earth. Why kill him? Why? No, they must be executed."

Satlat was a young Nigerian student who had responded to a ride request when he was hijacked and strangled by his passengers. The dash cam footage showed a man and a woman attacking him until he became unresponsive.

While Anele’s demand for the execution resonated with a nation weary of violent crime, it was also met with criticism from those who labelled her response as "selective rage."

Backlash mounted as social media users accused Anele for what they described as double standards. Critics claimed that she and other celebrities never fail to champion the rights of foreign nationals when they are victims, yet remain silent regarding the crimes allegedly committed by undocumented individuals in the country.

However, the media mogul, famous for her sharp-tongued responses, stood firm on her stance and refused to retreat, resulting in a bitter digital standoff.

Read Anele Mdoda's post below.

Social media users weigh in on Anele Mdoda's post

The online community wasted no time in picking Anele Mdoda's remarks apart and instantly turned the tables on her. Read some of their comments below.

portia_mntambo slammed Anele Mdoda:

"You might as well keep quiet. When DJ Warras was shot, all you said was 'RIP' and now this. I’m so over people like you. Very selective with your anger."

earth2sizwe argued:

"The selective outrage by SA celebrities when foreigners are victims of crimes is astonishing. We never see the same energy when South Africans are victims of crimes committed by foreigners; our own sisters are selling us out."

Online users accused Anele Mdoda of defending foreign nationals when they're victims and remaining silent when they commit crimes. Image: Anele

Source: Twitter

TheGeopol said:

"They’ll never have the same energy when a black South African man is killed."

RamaphiriMpho added:

"South African lives also matter. No, Anele, two South African women in Bloem just got killed by an illegal foreigner, and you are as quiet as a church mouse. Stop being selective. These so-called celebrities."

