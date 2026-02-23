Danya Devs was comforted by his fans and celebrity peers following the tragic passing of his beloved mother

The Asambe singer posted an emotional message as he reflected on his mom's sendoff, describing it as the "hardest day of his life"

Danya shared pictures from the funeral, which captured the sombre yet beautiful atmosphere as he bid a final farewell to his mom

Danya Devs reflected on his mom's funeral. Image: danya_devs

Amapiano and Afro-pop star Sphelele "Danya Devs" Dunywa was overwhelmed with emotion as he reflected on his mom's passing.

In a recent statement, the Asambe hitmaker shared a heartbreaking announcement, revealing that his mom passed away on Monday, 16 February 2026. Danya has since stepped back from social media to process the profound loss.

On Sunday, 22 February, the singer and former Ambitiouz Entertainment signee shared photos from his mom's funeral, which was held a day prior on 21 February.

The heart-wrenching images showcased the deep outpouring of love and support from those who gathered to honour her memory, reflecting Danya's profound grief during what he described as a truly devastating time in his life.

"Yesterday was the hardest day of my life. We laid my mother to rest. I’m not someone who speaks too much, but I honoured her the only way I know how - through song and through dance. That’s how she raised me. That’s how she understood me."

Danya shared a moving moment from the service when Inkosi Mxolisi Buhlebezwe Wilson Xolo highlighted the profound legacy of love the singer inherited.

He touched on how Danya’s father cherished his mother until her last breath, gifting her flowers on Valentine’s Day, only two days before she took her final rest.

"That kind of love is something I will carry with me forever."

Danya Devs shared photos from his mother's funeral, surrounded by loved ones as he said his final goodbyes. Image: danya_devs

Overwhelmed by the support he has received, the singer expressed heartfelt gratitude to family, friends, and fans who supported him during this period of grief. Among the mourners was beloved singer Sjava, who was captured in a poignant exchange as he knelt to share a private word with Danya.

Even in mourning, he reaffirmed his commitment to his craft and credited his mother for believing in him long before he became a success story. He hopes to honour her as he plans his return to the stage to promote his new album, Bayede.

"In her honour, I will continue with the tour and upcoming media. We continue the Bayede journey together."

See the pictures from Danya Devs' mother's funeral below.

Mzansi stars comfort Danya Devs

Peers gathered in the comment section with heartwarming tributes to Danya Devs' mother. Read some of their messages below.

Grammy Award-winning singer and producer Zakes Bantwini wrote:

"Ahh, Ntwana yam, @danya_devs. I’m just glad she at least got to see you become the man she raised you to be. Nxese, bhut’omncane, phephisa."

Legendary gospel singer Rebecca Malope said:

hl to you and your family, my son. May God surround you with love, comfort, and strength during this painful time."

Actor Thapelo Mokoena posted:

"Condolences to you and the family, young bro."

Music duo Major Steez comforted Danya Devs:

"Condolences, my brother."

