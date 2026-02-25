Ntandokazi Mzamo is rumoured to be pregnant after a video of her surfaced on social media

Nearly two months after announcing her split from ex-fiance Athini Bashe, fans suspect that the content creators may be expecting their first child together

While devoted fans remained hopeful that there may be a bun in the oven, others were not as convinced

Nearly two months after "Couple ka Yesu" sent shockwaves through Mzansi by calling off their engagement, Ntandokazi Mzamo is back at the centre of a social media firestorm.

A newly surfaced video has ignited frantic pregnancy rumours, with online users convinced that a baby bump was visible beneath the surface of Ntando's post-breakup glow.

Posted on 24 February 2026 by X user VillageGuluva, Mzamo is seen wearing a short, body-hugging dress, accentuating her curves and seemingly bloated belly. She posed sideways, with the person behind the camera zooming in on her before she walked away to sit at a table and resume work.

The video arrives at a particularly sensitive time after she and her ex, Athini "Bash" Bashe, announced their mutual separation in January.

Following the announcement, while Ntando mostly kept a low profile, her former love was vocal about the separation and the toll it had taken on him.

As rumours of a "reconciliation baby" continue to swirl, a wave of hopeful fans is holding out for a miracle, praying that this unexpected news might be the bridge that brings South Africa’s favourite couple back together.

Watch Ntandokazi Mzamo's video below.

Social media erupts over Ntandokazi Mzamo's rumoured pregnancy

Online users debated whether Ntandokazi Mzamo was pregnant or was merely bloated in the video.

DOLAQUEEN1 cheered:

"Wow, that's cute of her in her pregnancy journey."

khethochamp1 demanded:

"Who is the father, Satan?"

Paker0409 said:

"That is why she took a break from social media, I guess."

Sthe__King_ wrote:

"She’s just bloated."

olasamolu12 wrote:

"Congratulations if you are pregnant!"

luxy_96 said:

"Nope, just her mkhaba, she has always had it."

thefactfinder8 argued:

"She has a mini mkhaba, but this one has a shape at the bottom. There’s a person in there."

JesseSA555 trolled:

"Well done, Bash, if it's you."

Meanwhile, a small portion of the commenters speculated that Ntandokazi may have found someone else, while hopeful supporters celebrated the prospect of a "miracle baby" that could potentially reunite her and Bash. However, as more details of their relationship surface following their breakup, it appears that the path to a reunion remains complicated.

Athini Bashe shares footage from his gym session

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Athini "Bash" Bashe's workout video.

Over a month after his breakup, the content creator shared footage of himself after committing to the gym and a newfound fitness journey.

He received praise from his followers who admired his dedication to bettering his lifestyle, while others joked that the breakup had inspired his decision to hit the gym.

