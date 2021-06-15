BI Phakathi Reconciles Homeless Man and His Mom in Emotional Video

A good-natured man has intervened in one very heated family dispute between a homeless man and his mother

In the short clip, the good Samaritan, BI Phakathi helps the pair reconcile their differences and reminded them both how to truly love

Mzansi social media were definitely touched by the moving video and shared their heartfelt reactions in the comments section

A good Samaritan has gone out of his way to help a bickering mom and son stuck in their unhealthy patterns of abuse. Although currently homeless, the kind man blessed this family with a little cash to get by.

The touching video was shared by local do-gooder, BI Phakathi, who's certainly known for lending a helping hand.

Reconciling mother & son

In the short clip, it seems a mother is crying because her son has just put his hands on her. Not taking this offence lightly, Phakathi then speaks to the son, who's also battling his own demons.

Coming from a place of love and empathy, Phakathi reminds the struggling young man to respect his mom because from there all other blessings will flow. The mom and son then hug it out and accept a generous gift of a few hundred rand.

Social media reactions

Mzansi certainly had mixed reactions to the emotional clip with many condemning the young man for ever laying a hand on his mum. Still, others were sympathetic and were quickly brought to tears.

Check out some of the comments below:

Jackie Rah said:

"This is sooo heartbreaking, this world needs to be better to each other, thanks for being a light in the darkness BI."

Ojo Adebayo Ibrahim said:

"I got tears in my eyes right now even as l am fighting my own battles but this is huge. Thanks for being a great soul and helper."

Christine Smythe said:

"What a handsome boy, he could be a model, love him, it's lovely you helped them. God bless you but worrying at the same time as the boy said he keeps getting jumped and his stuff stolen from him, just hope he doesn't get his money stolen!"

Boitshwarelo Kau said:

"Mother's love. No matter what I go through I would never abandon my kids, she's a good mom. Trying like many of us, fighting all sorts of battles."

In some more news about generous acts of kindness, Briefly News previously reported that a man expressed gratitude to the Givers Supportive Foundation for coming to his aid during and after his surgery. The unidentified man, whose leg got amputated, was gifted some cash to get a prosthetic leg by the foundation.

Man expresses gratitude to the foundation

In an Instagram post, the foundation, with the handle @gsf_foundation, said the man would receive the artificial leg in a few weeks.

The foundation's post read in part:

"Early this morning, the bill needed for him to purchase an artificial plastic leg was delivered to him and in few weeks he will get his artificial plastic leg. Let's keep doing our best in helping the less privileged, the sick people and the extremely poor. It is more blessed to give than to receive. Givers never lack."

Gratitude for kind gesture

In a video that was shared by @gsf_foundation, the man could be seen in his hospital bed expressing gratitude to the foundation.

In his words:

"I thank GSF Foundation and Nigerians for the kind gesture. May God's protection continue to be with you. I really appreciate your kind gesture. May God never depart from you."

Many react to the kind gesture

Nigerian artiste and social media influencer Tunde Ednut also shared the video on his page and many were impressed and they flooded the comment section of the post to share their thoughts.

@yetundebakare said:

"May the good Lord continue to bless @gsf_foundation."

@designerperfumeryy commented:

"May God bless every hand that gives out to the needy. May God bless those that wish they can help."

@preshfashion_artistry wrote:

"God bless this foundation for reaching out to the needy."

@iam_littlesimi said:

"God bless him."

