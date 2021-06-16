Meet Anelisa Gazi, Man Who Comes From Hardship but Still Graduated Cum Laude

A young man from Khayelitsha has certaintly beaten the odds, graduating with a cum laude degree in Taxation from Cape Peninsula University of Technology

Today, the young man works for Engen as a graduate trainee, but the road to his dreams has not always been so smooth

The young man shared a few wise words for young people just like him, hoping to soon follow in his footsteps

Anelisa Gazi from Khayelitsha is a young man who despite a less than ideal childhood, marched against the grain and surprised his family when he was accepted into university and passed cum laude.

He offers advice for other young adults this Youth Day.

“Throughout my schooling, I stayed with my uncle and basically brought myself up as he is a taxi driver and works irregular hours and I received very little support from my family who live in the Eastern Cape,” recounts Anelisa.

Now, the young man boasts an impressive Bachelors degree in Taxation, gradauating cum laude. and has just been offered an impressive job through Engen's graduate programme.

His advice for other young people

Ask what he thinks is the biggest hindernace to the youth of today's success, Anelisa had this to say:

"A lack of humility! It seems many people work for financial gain only, rather than helping or contributing towards making the world a better place.

"Anelisa however believes that the world is full of opportunities, " the inspirational young man added.

Today, the encouraging young man works as part of Engen’s Fixed Asset Team and in the Tax Department as a graduate trainee.

To anyone just like him, he had this message to share:

“With a great plan and enough ambition, we can all achieve all our goals.”

In more news about young graduates doing the absolute most, Briefly News previously reported that Beatrice Moteoli is one young woman who has risen up above all odds and made both herself and her family super proud after she recently became the only member of the family to graduate and secure herself a tertiary education.

What motivated her the most

Moteoli says that most of her motivation came from the support of her family and friends, who always pushed her. According to the young woman, she could not have achieved this milestone if they did not believe in her.

"Their belief kept me going"

"My family is an important part of my life and their belief in me makes me want to prove to myself that I can do anything and that everything is possible."

What it means to them

Responding to a question about what graduation means to her and her family, Moteoli had this to say:

"Graduation to me and my family means the future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams. It's time for me to take responsibility for all that life has created for me."

Words of a wise graduate

When asked what advice she had for other young South Africans who have hopes of one day becoming graduates, Moteoli says that they should be relentless in their pursuit of reaching their goals:

“Don’t give up! Even if your goals seem unattainable, keep going and your tenacity will help you reach your dreams.”

A world of opportunities

While many South African hopefuls don't have much faith in the South African job market, things are looking up for Moteoli, who is currently doing an Engen graduate programme that is helping her gain all the necessary skills to equip her for a successful future.

