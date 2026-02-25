Julius Malema is suing a former political ally, Jossey Buthane, over defaming comments he made on Facebook about the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader

Buthane, the former EFF provincial leader, who defected to the African National Congress, made comments about Malema's weight loss journey

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on Malema's plans to sue, sharing mixed reactions to the EFF leader's reaction to the comments on Facebook

LIMPOPO - Julius Malema is taking a former ally to court over comments he made about the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader.

The Commander-in-Chief (CIC) of the Red Berets will face off in court with a former friend, Jossey Buthane, in a defamation suit. Buthane is a former EFF provincial leader who has defected to the African National Congress.

Malema’s legal challenge centres around allegations about his weight loss journey.

Why is Malema suing Buthane?

According to court papers, Malema is suing Buthane for a 2024 Facebook post. In the post, Buthane suggested that Malema lost weight after undergoing gastric bypass surgery. Malema’s weight loss has been a talking point on social media for years.

The Red Berets CIC said that the claims were false, defamatory and harmful to his public image. He wants Buthane to apologise and pay him damages for impugning and defaming him.

“This application is necessary to protect my right to my good name and reputation. I have attempted to resolve the dispute without litigation, to no avail.

"As the facts will show, the respondent has refused and/or failed to accede to my demands that the defamatory publications be fully retracted and, for an apology to be issued,” said Malema in the court papers.

The court papers were filed in 2024 but only placed on the roll at the Limpopo High Court in 2025. Both parties are expected to appear in October 2026.

What did Buthane say about Malema?

In reply to a Facebook post, which Malema attached to his court paper, Buthane commented that he and Malema underwent the same weight loss procedure. He has refused to remove the post as well.

“I went to the same Dr with your CIC for gastric bypass ba re fokoditse mala [they reduced our belly/stomach],” Buthane wrote.

He followed it up by saying that he was not joking, and that people could ask Malema. Malema has maintained that his weight loss journey started in 2014, after he got married, which included exercise and eating healthily.

He has previously stated that it was Nelson Mandela who played a huge role in his decision to start living healthier, as the former president once pulled him aside and told him that he had to lose weight if he had serious ambitions of one day running the country.

South Africans react to Malema’s plans to sue Buthane

Social media users weighed in on Malema’s plans, sharing mixed reactions to them.

McDonald Phasumane said:

“One wouldn't expect Julius Malema to sue people for teasing him about his weight when he himself has made similar comments about others many times. Just last month, he mocked Siboniso Nomvalo of the MKP about weight issues and has frequently made unflattering remarks about the president's nose and walk. Not to mention Gwede's belly. I thought he'd take it like a man and just laugh about it.”

Matome Charles Mohwibidu stated:

“The last time I read the law, it said if you describe anything correctly, you are not being unlawful or guilty of crimen injuria.

Loyiso Toyiya noted:

“But he once teased the Deputy President Paul Mashatile and said he is sick, he can't walk properly.”

Makgahlela Dave agreed:

“The very same Malema was making remarks about Paul Mashatile. Lest he forget.”

Darren Van Der Schyff stated:

“He can give but can’t take insults.”

Tuelo Mechanicals said:

“You gain weight, they call you fat boy, you lose weight, and they call you skinny boy. Eish.”

