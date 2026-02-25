A 71-year-old woman shared a TikTok showing how she keeps her youthful glow. Her energy and radiant skin amazed viewers

She goes to the gym several times a week to stay strong, healthy, and active, and her consistent exercise is her key to fitness

She recommends rubbing a frozen cucumber on the face to reduce puffiness. It also helps keep the skin hydrated and fresh

The picture on the left showed Mama Tandy posing in her gym clothes. Image: @mamatandyy

Source: TikTok

A 71-year-old woman has captured hearts online after sharing how she maintains her youthful glow and fitness. In a video posted on 24 February 2026 by TikTok user @mamatandyy, she revealed that she goes to the gym four days a week and prioritises staying active to maintain her strength and health.

Beyond exercise, she shared one of her simple skincare routines, rubbing frozen cucumber on her face to reduce puffiness and hydrate the skin. She recommended the method to others, saying consistency is key when it comes to both fitness and skincare.

71-year-old inspired Mzansi with fitness

User @mamatandyy’s dedication stood out in a country where lifestyle-related health challenges are increasingly common. Regular physical activity is widely encouraged to improve longevity and overall well-being, and her example demonstrated that age does not have to be a limitation.

Mzansi praised her discipline and positive energy, with many saying she looks far younger than her age. Her story became a celebration of healthy ageing, inspiring both young and old to take their fitness seriously and prioritise long-term wellness.

The screenshot on the left showed Mama Tandy rubbing cucumber on her face. Image: @mamatandyy

Source: TikTok

Check out the TikTok video below:

Here’s what Mzansi said

Yinka said:

"Sending to my mom because it's my turn to say, look at your peers. 🤔😎"

VickyGee said:

"When I grow up, I want to be like you, Mama. 🙏"

oarabilefisha said:

"I swear I look older than you, and you’re 3 times my age. 😭🥰"

MaTshezi said:

"My grandmother thinks this is AI. 😭"

vidomningiswa said:

"Well done, Mother. ❤️"

Lusto said:

"I think you meant 71 days in the gym, because there’s no way that's 71 years. 🤌"

Skittah G said:

"People talking about their grandparents thinking it's AI, while I would never. 😫"

Loide Amutse said:

"Wow, what’s my excuse? 😂"

Raw & Regal said:

"Sending this to my mom so she can see what her agemates are doing."

Maternitywearguruskenya said:

"When did you start? Need to see whether there's hope for me. I have the cucumbers ready."

Source: Briefly News