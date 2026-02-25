A young South African woman from KwaZulu-Natal purchased her own Toyota Quantum taxi while in her early 20s

She was seen receiving the keys in a proud moment shared online, with one of her posts stating that she is a UNISA alumnus

Mzansi applauded her ambition and entrepreneurial mindset in the competitive taxi industry, which is also male-dominated

Her achievement symbolised financial independence and business ownership in one of South Africa’s most vital transport sectors. The taxi industry plays a crucial role in daily commuting, and becoming an owner at a young age reflects bold ambition and long-term vision. Many praised her for breaking barriers and investing in an income-generating asset.

The visual on the right showed Mantsha wearing her graduation regalia. Image: @mantsha649

Source: TikTok

A young woman from KwaZulu-Natal has impressed South Africans after purchasing her own Toyota Quantum taxi. In a video posted on 24 February 2026 by @mantsha649, she was seen receiving the keys to her new vehicle, officially stepping into the taxi industry as an owner at a young age.

The moment symbolised more than just a vehicle purchase. The taxi industry plays a major role in South Africa’s transport system, carrying millions of commuters daily. Becoming a taxi owner represents financial independence, entrepreneurship, and long-term investment in a competitive sector.

Young woman enters male dominated industry

User @mantsha649 is also a University graduate who has now ventured into being a taxi owner. South Africans applauded her achievement, praising her ambition and business mindset. Many highlighted how inspiring it is to see young women entering industries traditionally dominated by men and taking ownership of income-generating assets.

Her story quickly circulated online as a reminder that young people are building wealth in different ways. Mzansi celebrated her determination, calling her a true example of modern black excellence and entrepreneurial spirit.

The screenshot on the left showed the new taxi owner getting emotional. Image: @mantsha649

Source: TikTok

Check out the TikTok video below:

Here’s what Mzansi said

Queen Zwe said:

"Yho, I can’t wait to take the taxi. Be blessed, I cover your taxi under the wings of the Highest God. I pray for your protection, my dear. 🫀🙌🏻"

Masomuhle256 said:

"Congratulations, Sthandwa into engijabule ngalesosikhathi bengise classini. Translation: Congratulations, my love. I was so happy at that time, I was in class.”

CneZwane said:

"Nginama taxi ami mina, angibali ushintshi. Umuntu akasho ushintshi wakhe. 🥰 Translation: I have my own taxis, I don’t count change. A person doesn’t announce their change. 🥰”

Ntombebomvu said:

"Ngiyakubongela cc ay mangicabanga ukuthi anginababa ngenxa taxi obhuti bam bayashonga ngenxa yawo cha ngiyasaba. 🥰 Translation: Congratulations, sis. I sometimes think I don’t have a father because of taxis, my brothers brag because of them, and I’m scared. 🥰🥰”

HER said:

"Oh, my love ngaze ngajabula. 🥹❤️ I love you. Translation: Oh, my love, I became so happy. 🥹❤️ “

ManjomaneRh2.0 said:

"Sibukela kuwe sthandwa sami. I'm 17 years old kodwa ngifisa sengathi ngingaba uwena. Translation: Congratulations to you. English translation: We are looking up to you, my love. I'm 17 years old, but I wish I could be like you. Congratulations to you. 🎉😍”

Lady Tee said:

"Ngaze ngaproud bakithi for a stranger. Translation: I became so proud, my people, of a stranger. 🥺🥺

Owethu said:

"I was going through your videos ngithi uyadlala 2k laseRank. 🤭❤️ Translation: I was going through your videos, thinking you’re joking about the 2k from the taxi rank. 🤭❤️”

