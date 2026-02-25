A young content creator captured hearts after she revealed her engagement to her partner, born 27 years before her, sparking joy and happiness online

The casual proposal shared on TikTok took place at a local Nando’s restaurant, where the couple celebrated their love over a meal and sealed it in a strange but cute way

Social media users and close friends were moved and flooded the comments section with congratulations and well-wishes for the happy couple

A local woman showed the moment her partner proposed during a casual meal at Nando’s. Image: @amylee.v

The day after Valentine’s Day turned into an unforgettable day for a 23-year-old woman, after her 50-year-old boyfriend promised to be with her forever, over a casual meal.

The clip was shared on TikTok by @amylee.v on 24 February 2026, revealing the proposal and proving that love knows no bounds or age limits, touching the hearts of many social media users.

While the duo was seated at a Nando’s restaurant enjoying their meals, the man casually pulled a package from his pocket and placed it on the table. Upon realising it was a ring, the content creator nodded in agreement and gave a playful fist bump. They also sealed the moment with a kiss and continued enjoying their food.

Marriage proposal at Nando's

In her caption, TikTok user @amylee.v noted the age difference but emphasised that she did not doubt her love, calling her agreement to the proposal an easy decision to make. The young woman, born in 2001, was happy to show off her engagement to her partner, who was born in 1975. Despite their 27-year age gap, the creator made it clear that her heart is set on her fiancé.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA celebrates the couple’s engagement

The post gained traction, with a wave of support from both internet friends and those who know the couple personally. Many viewers commented with congratulatory messages and expressed their happiness for the pair. Some wished them a lifetime of blessings and good health. One close friend reached out to share in their joy, mentioning how much she missed them.

The young woman noted she did not doubt saying yes to her partner. Image: @amylee.v

User @zanamavrogiannis commented:

"Congrats, I love and miss you both so much. May you always be blessed with health and happiness ❤️."

User @Keeping it Fit with Tubz said:

"Congratulations, my babe 🥰❤️."

User @eelynn'Beukes shared:

"So happy for two strangers 🤭."

User @Leila Tiyana Primo added:

"Congratulations! I’m so happy for you 🥺."

