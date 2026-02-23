Shera Seven, the viral dating coach known for her ‘soft life’ philosophy, is mourning the tragic loss of her husband, James

The US influencer shared a heartbreaking tribute on Instagram on February 21 2026, featuring nearly two decades of family memories

Social media users flooded the comment section with condolences as the news of James’s passing continues to stun the internet

YouTube influencer Shera Seven shared a touching tribute to her husband, James, following his passing. Image: @sheraseven

The online community is in mourning alongside Shera Seven, a popular YouTube dating coach and ‘Sprinkle Sprinkle Lady,’ following the death of her husband, James.

The news was shared on Instagram @sheraseven, gaining massive views and comments from social media users who were shocked by the news.

The news of the tragedy was first reported by Briefly News' sister publication, Tuko, after the influencer shared an emotional video compilation online. The clip offered a rare look at her 18-year marriage, featuring everything beautiful.

The compilation included their beautiful white wedding and Christmas photoshoots, as well as luxury family vacations. In her caption, Instagram user @sheraseven expressed the profound love she and her children have for James, noting how much he will be missed.

Watch the Instagram reel below:

SA mourns with Shera

The post went viral, gaining massive views and a wave of support from social media users who were shocked by the sudden news. Many viewers offered prayers and wished the family healing. Some assured the grieving content creator that they were there for her, hoping James would rest in eternal peace after nearly two decades of partnership. One user noted that James was a good man and that he set Shera and their children up 'for a soft life.'

In a viral video, Shera showed moments from their wedding and family life throughout the years. Image: @sheraseven

User @raychf said:

"I am so sorry for your loss, Shera. I am sending you love and prayers to you and your family 🤍🥹 May his soul rest in peace 🙏🏿."

User @misssabrinadubois shared:

"So sorry for your loss, sending love and light to you all ❤️

User @ fitraver27 added:

"James set you and the girls up for the best soft life ever. He was a good man, from what you said about him in your videos. I don't care what anyone says about her; she really loved that man in a way none of us will ever understand. 20 years?! My heart breaks for her, but I know she’s happy knowing she got to spend the time she did with him. What a beautiful love story 😢❤️."

User @blacklovebiblepage commented:

"I’m so sorry, Shera! Our thoughts and prayers go out to you 😢🕊️!"

User @heauxcosmeticsonline added:

"Love you so much, Shera, we are here for you! Thank you for sharing your beautiful marriage with us over the years, and may James rest in peace ❤️🕊️."

User @magickalladyduches said:

"We have not spoken in years, Leticia. You have my condolences, and if you need anything, please let me know."

