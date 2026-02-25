Water tanker drivers at eThekwini Municipality have embarked on an illegal strike, disrupting emergency water deliveries to 111 wards

The protest centres on the alleged dismissal of a driver and disputes over staff rotation for acting positions

Political leaders have called for disciplinary action, with management issuing a 48-hour ultimatum to return to work

Water tanker drivers at eThekwini Municipality have embarked on an illegal strike. Image: Rajesh Jantilal/ Getty Images

DURBAN- Water supply fears are mounting across Durban after water tanker drivers at eThekwini Municipality downed tools in an unprotected strike, disrupting emergency deliveries and leaving 111 wards exposed to deepening shortages.

Strike linked to dismissal dispute

According to IOL, water tanker drivers embarked on the strike on Tuesday, 24 February 2026, citing grievances over the alleged dismissal of a colleague.

Ednick Msweli, Executive Director of Technical Services, stated that the protest arises from a dispute over the alleged dismissal of a driver. Workers are demanding his reinstatement and have also raised concerns about the rotational system used to fill acting positions.

The municipality operates 268 water tankers across four regions: 76 in the West, 93 in the North, 59 in the South and 40 in the Central sector. About 234 drivers work two shifts to keep the fleet running.

Msweli said the strike is illegal, adding that drivers have not formally engaged senior management but instead raised their grievances with a supervisor. He warned that rural communities would be hardest hit.

“We issued the drivers with letters instructing them to return to work within 48 hours,” he said.

At Tuesday’s executive committee meeting, DA Exco member Thabani Mthethwa called for firm action against what he described as “rogue elements”.

Political calls for tough action against striking workers

eThekwini Mayor Cyril Xaba also supported disciplinary measures should drivers fail to comply with the ultimatum.

“We must not allow them to trample on the rights of residents,” he said.

DA Exco member Yogis Govender said the already strained eThekwini Trading Services Committee is facing yet another water supply crisis. She claimed drivers downed tools over poor working conditions, alleged unfair labour practices and what they describe as an unsustainable staff rotation system to cover long-standing management vacancies.

Govender said councillors have already had requests for water tankers declined due to the strike.

“In a city grappling with ongoing water cuts and persistent leaks that remain unresolved for months, it is residents, many already living on the brink, who carry the burden of municipal failure,” she said.

KZN residents respond to Ramaphosa's water crisis interventions

In related news, residents in parts of KwaZulu-Natal have voiced frustration over President Cyril Ramaphosa’s proposed interventions to address the ongoing water crisis, as water rationing and service disruptions continue to affect several communities. Many say they have little faith in the government’s plans, with some areas experiencing protests and threats of further action over persistent shortages. The backlash comes as national authorities attempt to stabilise supply through coordinated crisis measures, but affected residents argue that relief is too slow and insufficient.

Premier apologises for Gauteng's water woes

Similarly, residents in Gauteng also continue to grapple with a water crisis. Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi apologised to residents for ongoing water supply problems during his State of the Province Address, acknowledging the strain caused by prolonged outages and promising significant investment to fix the issue. Many South Africans reacted sceptically on social media, with critics calling the apology overdue and dismissing the pledges to spend hundreds of millions on infrastructure upgrades as too little, too late.

Political leaders in the council, led by Speaker Thabani Nyawose, have called for disciplinary action. Image: Darren Stewart/ Getty Images

Briefly News also reported that as the political party with the largest share of votes in KwaZulu-Natal following the 2024 elections, the uMkhonto weSizwe Party has formally requested an urgent parliamentary debate to tackle South Africa’s worsening water crisis, accusing the government of failing to protect citizens’ constitutional right to sufficient water.

The party argues that widespread dry taps, pollution and failing wastewater systems have moved the issue from municipal service delivery to a national governance failure requiring immediate accountability from President Cyril Ramaphosa and federal action.

