Panyaza Lesufi Apologises for Gauteng Water Woes, South Africans React to His Promise to Solve Issue
- Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi discussed the water crisis in the province during his State of the Province Address
- The premier also promised to fix the issue, detailing how over half a billion rand was earmarked for infrastructure upgrades
- South Africans took to social media to comment on the premier's comment about the situation and his plans to fix it
GAUTENG - Panyaza has apologised for the water crisis in Gauteng, promising to spend hundreds of millions to fix the issue.
Lesufi, the Premier of Gauteng, made the announcement during his State of the Province Address (SOPA) on 23 February 2026. Water woes have plagued the province for years, with the problem seemingly getting worse.
More areas are reporting having no water for days on end, leading to protests across the province.
What did Lesufi say about the crisis?
Addressing the residents of the province during his SOPA, the premier apologised for the situation.
“Citizens of Gauteng, even though we are making good progress on this issue of water, the water challenges in our province need constant monitoring and support.
“We once more sincerely apologise to all our residents in all our provinces who still go through the inconveniences caused by this unfortunate situation,” he said.
Lesufi promises to fix the situation
The Premier also promised to fix the situation, adding that over half a billion rand has been allocated to solve the water crisis in the province permanently. He explained that an infrastructure investment upgrade, valued at R760 million, was currently underway in the City of Johannesburg.
“The project includes the construction of a new reservoir and tower in Brixton, an emergency pumping station, and a 5km pipeline expected to be completed by the end of the year,” Lesufi noted.
He also blamed the problem on a major explosion at the Rand Water plant on 27 January 2026, saying this resulted in the transmission equipment being damaged and a burst pipe. The premier said that added that repairs were completed within 72 hours, but the water levels had been significantly impacted since.
While he noted that water was restored to several areas around the province, many parts are still suffering. Westbury and Coronationville residents are currently protesting over the issue, with many saying they have not had water for approximately three weeks.
The Democratic Alliance's Helen Zille also joined in one of the protests in Johannesburg.
South Africans react to Lesufi’s comments
Social media users shared their thoughts on the premier’s apology and promise, but many were dismissive of it.
Diane Chetty asked:
“Can't we book into hotels to bathe? Asking for a friend.”
Thabang Moropa stated:
“The only problem in this country is still having the ANC around in government.”
Glendyr Roberts exclaimed:
“Talk is cheap; seeing is believing.”
Nigel Heyes said:
“Tenderpreneurs must be licking their lips.”
Felixistica Njerekaism claimed:
“An apology to save his job, when did he stop to go to the hotel to bathe? He has enough water, more than in the affected areas. Corruption has already started smiling at the amount of money he announced.”
Jennifer Lesly Jones stated:
“They used the water money long ago. The new water tower in Brixton has been standing unfinished for over two years. This is a joke.”
KZN's water crisis takes centre stage
Briefly News reported that much like Gauteng, large parts of KwaZulu-Natal are also suffering from an ongoing water crisis.
Some parts of the province are dealing with water rationing measures while others are taking to the streets to protest against the situation.
Residents of the province weighed in on President Cyril Ramaphosa's response to the water woes and how the government plans to tackle them.
