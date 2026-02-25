A confirmed case of meningococcal meningitis at a Durbanville school has prompted a paediatrician to issue an urgent warning to Western Cape parents

Meningococcal disease can turn deadly within 24 hours, and a local doctor said parents cannot afford to sit back and wait for symptoms to worsen

South Africa’s meningococcal vaccination rate sits below 1%. It leaves most school-going children unprotected against a disease that spreads easily in close-contact settings

A confirmed case of meningococcal meningitis at a Durbanville school has sent shockwaves through the Cape Town suburb’s parent community. A local paediatrician urged families to act fast because with this disease, every hour counts.

Patients can die within 24 hours of contracting the disease. Images: Rubberball/Nicole Hill and Morsa Images

Source: Getty Images

Dr Willem Smit, a paediatrician, issued an urgent public warning on Facebook on 20 February 2026. This was after Pikkie Paradys School and Aftercare confirmed that a learner on the junior campus had tested positive for meningococcal meningitis. Smit’s post called on Western Cape parents to check their children for symptoms immediately. He also urged them to look into vaccination, because “this is one disease you cannot afford to wait on.”

A disease that moves faster than you think

Most parents have heard of meningitis, but few understand just how quickly it can turn deadly. According to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases, even when the disease is diagnosed early and adequate treatment is started. Between 5% and 10% of patients can die within 24 to 48 hours after symptoms begin. Even with access to the best medical care, 17% of cases are fatal.

Smit listed the warning signs parents must never ignore. They included sudden high fever, a severe headache, neck stiffness, vomiting, and sensitivity to light. Drowsiness, confusion, cold hands and feet, pale or mottled skin, and a rash that doesn’t fade when pressed with a finger are also red flags. He advised parents not to wait. He said parents should get their child to a doctor immediately after something feels off.

See the announcement below:

Parents react to the outbreak

Briefly News compiled comments from Dr Willem Smit's post below.

Lydia Van Staden said:

“We had a few cases in Pretoria schools. A 6-year-old boy passed a few weeks ago. It happened so fast. It is deadly”

Leanne Van Der Westhuizen asked:

“Do adults need to get vaccinated too?”

Joan Jaftha commented:

“All that I can say is my little nephew died in that period of 24 hours. Please adhere to the symptoms. Watch your child. He would be 44 years old. He was 1 year and 6 months old.”

Amy Fourie wrote:

“Is it something that the medical aid covers?”

Megan Cooper asked:

“Do you need a script for these vaccinations?”

Parents are urged to get their children to a doctor if they feel something is off. Image: Rebecca Nelson

Source: Getty Images

