Hakeem Oluseyi is a great inventor and scientist who is helping young minds reach for the stars

The man who had one of the toughest childhoods shared how he moved from wanting to be a gangster to a nerd

Now, the American man helps young and underfunded scientists and scholars achieve their dreams of greatness

Hakeem Oluseyi is all shades an accomplished man. According to Wikipedia, the American man is a cosmologist, inventor, educator, science communicator, author, actor and astrophysicist.

Presently he helps underfunded science enthusiasts reach for the stars. Hakeem, blog.ted reported in 2012, formed a hands-on astronomy data education grant in collaboration with the University of Johannesburg.

Hakeem is a humanitarian and inventor who had it rough growing up Photo Credit: Tim Mosenfelder

But the great inventor had it rough as a child growing up in one of the toughest communities in the US.

His tough childhood

In an interview with blog.ted, the educator recalled how he had wanted to be a gangster as a young boy.

A young Hakeem then did drugs at that time. His parents had divorced when he was 4 and things were rough with his mum shouldering all the responsibilities.

Hakeem who was pivotal in the creation of new generation of transistors for computers was moved out of the inner cities in New Orleans, USA where they lived and this improved his psyche and desire.

He would go on to study at the University of Stanford in US.

