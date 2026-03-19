Boni Xaba known for sharing payslips, shared yet another salary that sparked debate, with many questioning whether the salary reflects the demands of the role

South African viewers reacted strongly to the figures, comparing them to expectations and similar jobs in other sectors

The conversation highlighted ongoing concerns around pay, value and transparency in the workplaces and different industries

A single salary reveal was enough to get people talking and not in a quiet way. What was meant to inform quickly turned into a debate, with strong opinions coming from all sides. The numbers had people reflecting on the reality of certain careers, and whether the effort put in truly matches what comes out at the end of payday

The picture on the left showed Boni Xaba posing in her study room. Image: @liferesetwithboni

Source: TikTok

On 19 February 2026, TikTok user Boni Xaba shared a post that got people talking about salaries in the public sector. Known for posting anonymous payslips to promote transparency, she revealed the earnings of a state accountant, and the reaction was immediate.

On the payslip shared by user @liferesetwithboni, the salary sat at around R40,000 gross per month. While some viewers felt it was a decent amount on paper, many others disagreed, arguing that the role comes with far more responsibility than the pay reflects. Boni’s content often opens up these kinds of conversations, giving people a rare look into what others are earning across different industries. By keeping the payslips anonymous, she allows viewers to focus on the numbers rather than the individual.

Public sector wages ignite online outrage

The comment section quickly filled with frustration. Some people said the figure didn’t match the qualifications and workload expected from someone in that position, while others compared it to private sector roles that tend to offer higher pay for similar work.

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Once again, the post highlighted a bigger issue around salaries and expectations in South Africa. Many netizens continue toappreciate Boni for the salary transparency she's creating. While others continue to share their payslips with her to post publicly.

The screenshot on the left captured the accountant's payslip. Image: @liferesetwithboni

Source: TikTok

Check out the TikTok video below:

Here’s what Mzansi said

Queen_b819 said:

“As long as you don’t have a designation at the end, like CA(SA), in accounting, your chances of earning well are lower. 🌚😭”

Tshego wrote:

“In education, promotions don’t come on merit. 💔 The sad truth is you’ll find a supervisor who doesn’t even have a BCom, maybe just a diploma, matric, or a short certificate.”

Mankay_Fitness shared:

“I left my 9–5 job to follow my passion because of things like this. Ngeke, I chose to move forward. 😏😏”

Ndur_mshengu commented:

“No, I’m with you. Ngeke. 35 years of experience for 40k gross? Awu, ngeke.”

Eli said:

“Sometimes government HR people have no idea what they’re dealing with.”

ShaunM wrote:

“25 years and still earning under 24 thousand.”

Sovereign commented:

“It must be their side hustle or something. 😭”

Ntokzn shared:

“That’s what I made in my first year of working… these numbers are a joke.”

Smonds wrote:

“This can’t be true. They should say how many years were spent at SR7 within those 30 years of work experience.”

3 Other Briefly News stories about salaries

A South African data scientist shares a look inside his apartment, giving viewers a glimpse into his lifestyle and how much he earns.

A payslip shared online reveals how much a professional in South Africa’s data science field can earn after several years of experience.

A woman shared an attorney’s salary breakdown to give first year students insight into earnings in South Africa’s legal sector.

Source: Briefly News