Salary figures for top legal roles sparked strong reactions, with many questioning whether the pay matches the responsibility

The discussion went viral and quickly grew as people compared expectations with reality, leading to mixed opinions online

The post opened up a wider conversation about income, public service and how value is measured in certain professions

A breakdown of salaries had people doing double takes and heading straight to the comments. What many assumed about high-level positions didn’t quite match what was being shared, and that’s where the conversation really started.

The picture showed a prosecutor standing with an attorney. Image: prostooleh

Source: UGC

TikTok account @ejv_27 sparked a heated conversation on 18 March 2026, after sharing details about how much some of South Africa’s top legal officials earn. According to information published by BusinessTech, the Office of the Presidency gazetted updated salaries for judges, magistrates and other key legal roles, effective from 1 April 2025. These packages include both cash and non-cash components such as allowances and benefits, depending on the position.

At the top of the list is the Chief Justice, earning over R3.3 million a year. Other senior roles, including Constitutional Court judges and the Public Protector, earn just over R2.7 million annually. Magistrates, on the other hand, earn significantly less, with salaries varying depending on rank and experience.

High-level legal earnings spark nationwide conversation

Despite these figures, many people online felt the salaries did not match the level of responsibility carried by these roles. Some argued that considering the pressure and importance of the work, the earnings should be much higher, while others believed the pay was still substantial compared to many other professions.

The post by account @ejv_27 left many people surprised, with some saying the figures were not what they expected at all. The discussion quickly grew, with people debating fairness, public service pay and expectations around high-level government positions. It became clear that when it comes to salaries, opinions will always differ, especially when the numbers are finally put on the table.

Closeup of gavel judgement concept. Image: rawpixel

Source: UGC

Check out the TikTok video below:

Here’s what Mzansi said about the salaries

Tomcat commented:

“Magistrates take home around 50k with no benefits or allowances at all. It’s everything included, so don’t be fooled by package advertisements.”

Mr_B said:

“You have it wrong. Chief Magistrates earn the same as Regional Magistrates, while a Regional Court President earns around R1.7 million.”

Novax wrote:

“They are paid too much considering how many cases get postponed for years. They should be paid per judgment.”

Go for Gold commented:

“They are professionals who studied for many years at university to get where they are, so they deserve their salaries.”

Mo2c said:

“Please do your research again. Your figures are incorrect. Magistrates don’t even get medical aid, not even in the Regional Court.”

Nelson Letsaba wrote:

“The problem is you’re asking the public, who have no idea what judges do. I’m not sure what you’re trying to achieve.”

Thabang Malepe asked:

“Why are you publishing this? What are we supposed to do with this information?”

crcoetz commented:

“They earn very little. Even state prosecutors earn less than entry-level accountants.”

MO Naidoo said:

“They earn well for letting criminals go free.”

bhut_ndumiso wrote:

“It’s a lot because they still make millions through bribes.”

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Source: Briefly News