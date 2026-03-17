A police officer shares his journey through the ranks, showing how his career developed step by step over the years

The timeline highlights the patience and commitment required to grow in the field, with long gaps between major promotions

Many viewers reflect on the dedication behind the journey, saying it’s a reminder that real progress often takes time

A framed timeline of one man’s career has inspired many online. It doesn’t shout success, but instead shows how hard work and consistency can change one's life.

The picture on the left showed Ricardo posing in his office. Image: @ricardojanuary24

Source: TikTok

A police officer’s career journey has gone viral after he shared a detailed timeline of his rise through the ranks, and people couldn’t help but respect the dedication behind it. It’s the kind of story that quietly reminds you how long success can actually take.

Posted by @ricardojanuary24, the image showed a framed breakdown of his career, starting from 2007 when he joined as a trainee. Just a year later, he progressed further, and by 2009, he had officially become a constable. It was clear from the start that growth didn’t happen overnight.

Years of discipline built steady success

What stood out most was the patience. It took nearly nine years for him to move up to sergeant in 2018, and then another long stretch before reaching warrant officer in 2026. That’s close to two decades of consistent work, showing up and putting in the effort.

Mzansi gave user @ricardojanuary24 his flowers, and many praised his discipline and commitment. Others said it’s refreshing to see someone stick with a career and grow steadily. In a world where people expect quick success, his journey felt real and earned.

The screenshot on the left showed the framed tribute from a trainee to a warrant officer. Image: @ricardojanuary24

Source: TikTok

Check out the TikTok video below:

Here’s what Mzansi said

Edwill John asked:

“How is that possible… 9 years as a constable and 8 years as a sergeant, but the grade progressions are for 11 years in rank? Or did you apply for a promotional post?”

kkpat.com84 wrote:

“The situation within SAPS regarding promotions and ‘connections’ is truly disheartening. I joined in 2009 and left after 10 years, yet I was still a constable despite having qualifications. They simply don’t recognise hard-earned degrees. While some people get lucky, I thank God for opening new doors for me; within just two years of leaving, I tripled the salary I was earning at SAPS. It’s a shame that people aren’t taken seriously there, and the wage gap between senior officials and junior members is unacceptable.”

Ntombizekhaya mkhethaphela wrote:

“I joined in 2004, and we’ve been left out of these promotions. Congratulations, my brother, we are patiently waiting. 😅🙏❤️”

Silasgovender632 wrote:

“I remained in the same rank for over 25 years. Nevertheless, some of us carry our rank with pride. I’m proud of the respect I earned as a warrant officer. I’m leaving in two weeks, sad, but it is what it is.”

Fredericks Snyders wrote:

“My father spent 41 years in SAPS with a law degree, but stopped at adjutant. It’s all about who you know in higher places. 😢”

Bongi asked:

“After sergeant, isn’t it, inspector? I remember my father became an inspector before a warrant officer, but that was long ago. Maybe the system changed.”

Sister Tshepo wrote:

“He has been so good to you. My husband just got promoted to warrant officer, too, but he is actually a Vispol commander. May God continue to bless and protect you all 🫶🙌🙌🙌.”

Ma-yu wrote:

“Some people get promoted twice within a year. 😏 With you, it shows hard work and dedication. I’m proud of you, stranger. 👊🏽 Congratulations. 🎉🎉”

Bulo_Lo wrote:

“With all due respect to the members, this is nonsense. In this economy, waiting 10 years for a promotion is too long. 😖”

Zama Mkhwanazi wrote:

“Please take a nice picture, my brother, and keep this memory safe.”

Charlie 001 wrote:

“To all police officers in South Africa who risk their lives so that others may be safe, thank you for your service. 🙏”

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Source: Briefly News