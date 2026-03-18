A man shares what it’s like living in a multicultural home, using a simple cooking moment to reflect different cultural influences

As he introduces various spices, each one represents a different part of his family’s background, creating a unique blend

The humour in his delivery grabs attention, leaving viewers entertained while also relating to the mix of cultures in everyday life

Some homes are a mix of cultures, languages, and traditions. But every now and then, that mix shows up in the most unexpected way. What looked like a simple cooking moment quickly turned into something far more entertaining. One comment changed how people saw the whole situation.

The picture on the left showed Jedi and Venus taking a mirror selfie, holding the phone wit chopsticks. Image: venus.and.her.jedi

Source: Instagram

Living in a multicultural household comes with its own mix of experiences, and sometimes, it shows up in the most unexpected ways, even in the kitchen. TikTok user @venus.and.her.jedi shared a video on 17 March 2026 in Pretoria, how preparing a simple meal can turn into a full cultural experience.

The man jokingly described his chicken as having dual citizenship, instantly setting the tone for what followed. He started by showing the raw chicken he planned to cook, but the real focus quickly shifted to the spices. One by one, he introduced different seasonings representing the diverse backgrounds in his home. From the African side of the family, linked to his South African wife, to German influences, and his own Chinese roots, the spice collection told a story on its own.

Cultural blend turned cooking into comedy

To make it even more entertaining, he played different sounds in the background as he showcased each spice, adding personality to every cultural reference. It turned a simple cooking moment into something creative and relatable.

The video by Jedi and Venus resonated with many viewers, especially those from multicultural families who said they could relate to blending traditions in everyday life. Others simply enjoyed the humour, saying the dual citizenship line perfectly summed it up.

The screenshot on the left showed Chinese spices. Image: venus.and.her.jedi

Source: Instagram

Check out the Instagram video below:

Here’s what netizens said

saljac1 wrote:

“Also needed a ‘you can’t park there’ sound bite for the centre spices. 😭😂👏.”

Juniort900 wrote:

“Even yoh! 🙆🏾🙆🏾 You already know where the danger is. 🤷🏾😂😂 Take that one!”

Katlee_km wrote:

“I think sometimes my dad’s German side demands boiled chicken with just salt and pepper. 😭 I love it though. 🫣”

Koriin_x wrote:

“He can’t even decide if the chicken is going to be Asian, Black, or white. 😭😂”

The Anglican wrote:

“Whatever you do, please use Rajah. We are not here to play. Chicken has rights, and they must be respected. 😂

Clari_walters wrote:

“I’m 100% Afrikaans, and I also have all those sauces and spices, including some Korean ones too. 😂”

Blxckie__chan wrote:

“I did not need to see this today. 😭 And the sound… why, brah. 😹😂”

Ropandlovu wrote:

“I wasn’t ready for that third spice twist. 😭😂”

Sibonisiwe_saba wrote:

“The danger is definitely in the Rajah. 😭🔥😂”

Sdebu wrote:

“Six Gun and the Nando’s sauce will win this fight for you, broer. 😂👍🏾”

3 Other Briefly News stories about multicultural people

Giancarlo Esposito's multicultural parents, his father, Giovanni Esposito and mother, Elizabeth Foster, passed on to him a love for music and arts.

A bride and groom celebrated their union with a wedding that mixed Muslim and Xhosa traditions, sparking reactions on social media.

A high school Indian girl impressed social media users after a video showed her speaking perfect Zulu with authentic mannerisms and accent.

Source: Briefly News