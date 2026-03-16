A tense hostage situation resulted in the death of a suspect who held members of the South African Police Service hostage

The suspect was arrested for a violent crime and became agitated while placed in holding cells

South Africans were worried about the manner in which the suspect held police officers hostage

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Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk, South Africa, covered a range of criminal activities, including cash-in-transit heists, kidnappings, taxi violence, shootings, police investigations, police shootouts, and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.

A hostage situation turned deadly at the Ntuzuma Police Station. Image: The Bulrushes.com

Source: Facebook

NTUZUMA, KWAZULU-NATAL— An attempted murder suspect was shot dead in Ntuzuma, north of Durban, in KwaZulu-Natal on 16 March after he held members of the South African Police Service hostage.

According to the South African Police Service’s Facebook page, the 22-year-old suspect was arrested for attempted murder on 14 March 2026. Two police officers were charging him and placed him in a holding cell when he overpowered them. The suspect grabbed the keys to the main door after assaulting the officers.

Hostage situation turns deadly

The police called for backup. When backup arrived, the suspect grabbed a firearm from one of the police officers and locked them inside the holding cell. He fired shots, prompting the police officers to take cover. Tactical police officers penetrated the holding cells. The suspect was gunned down, while two officers sustained minor injuries during the tense exchange.

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Two officers escaped with minor injuries during the hostage. Image: @EversonLuhanga

Source: Twitter

South Africans worried about the hostage situation

Netizens were concerned that a suspect managed to disarm an officer and hold them hostage.

Don Josephat said:

“This exposes the physicality and tactical training, awareness, readiness, and professionalism of police officers.”

Zwelakhe Themba remarked:

“What SAPS is failing to do at the moment is implement a comprehensive, continuous training regime. Once police break into the work environment, they become complacent, and a lax culture prevails amongst many officers.”

Mphathi Wesizwe pointed out:

“That’s why it’s important to take out the magazine when dealing with a suspect in the cells.”

Goodwill Metswamere criticised the police.

“I gave up on the SAPS the day I went to Moroka Police Station to open a case of business robbery, and I found a security company at the gate, guarding the police station.”

Kagiso Sebolai added:

“I have too many questions. This could have been avoided if the officers hadn’t lost sight.”

3 Briefly News stories about hostages

A Mamelodi, Pretoria police officer allegedly killed his nephew before killing himself after holding his family hostage in September 2025. The officer fired gunshots moments before the Special Task Force stormed his house, where they found the two of them dead.

A man from Wentworth, KwaZulu-Natal, was arrested after he allegedly held his family hostage in December 2025. He took his partner and child and attempted to flee, but was prevented by law enforcement.

Johannesburg Community Safety MMC Dr. NMgcini Tshwaku denied that he and a group of people were held hostage in Alexandra, Johannesburg. He was part of an operation in the township when the owner of a brothel allegedly held them hostage.

Source: Briefly News