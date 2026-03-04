A tense confrontation between the Johannesburg MMC for Community Safety, Dr. Mgcini Tshwaku, and an alleged brothel owner unfolded

Tshwaku and a group containing journalists, members of the Economic Freedom Fighters, and public servants were allegedly held hostage

However, the MMC denied that they were held against their will and slammed the allegations

With over seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News, Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist, offered insights into South African politics, national, provincial, and local governance, the Government of National Unity, political parties, and Parliament.

Dr. Mgcini Tshwaku said no pimp held him against his will. Image: @PublicSafetyMMC

Source: Twitter

ALEXANDRA, JOHANNESBURG — The Johannesburg MMC for Community Safety, Dr. Mgcini Tshwaku, denied reports that he found himself in a tense situation in Alexandra, Johannesburg, on 4 March 2026, when an alleged brothel owner reportedly held them hostage.

According to News24, the showdown between Tshwaku and the establishment’s owner happened during a site inspection of a building believed to be a brothel, which operated above other establishments, including food, perfume, and shoe shops. After managing to gain entry into the building thanks to a Good Samaritan, Tshwaku, followed by members of the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD), members of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), journalists, and public officials, entered a gambling establishment. That was when things went wrong.

Tshwaku and company allegedly held hostage

Tshwaku and a small group entered the area beyond the gambling establishment where the brothel operated. The owner was aggressive and refused to let the group inside the brothel. He also reportedly refused to sign the City’s order to close the establishment. Before long, the group realized that the room they had entered was locked.

The owner produced a firearm and cocked it. Infuriated, Tshwaku called for backup, which was previously unable to enter the room as Tshwaku and the small group had entered first and were locked in before his security detail could enter with them.

Tshwaku entered the brothel and found a doorway to an outside courtyard. His backup arrived through the door, and he directed them to the entrance of the building. The officers surrounded the owner and disarmed him. However, he followed the group to the brothel.

One of the employees, who was in the gambling establishment, told them that there was a second weapon, and while the officers searched for the gun in that area, the door was locked, trapping them inside. A verbal confrontation between the alleged brothel owner and the MMC ensued. The JMPD officers arrived 10 minutes after Tshwaku, and the group was locked in the room. They kicked the door down and managed to rescue the group.

Dr. Mgcini Tshwaku and his entourage were in Alex. Image: @PublicSafetyMMC

Source: Twitter

Tshwaku denies the alleged hostage situation

Tshwaku posted a video addressing the allegations on his @PublicSafetyMMC X account. He labelled the report as misinformation. He said the group was not kidnapped but encountered a rough and ill-disciplined person. He attached a statement to the video, stating that he was conducting a lawful oversight raid when they experienced resistance from individuals linked to the unlawful operation.

View the video on X here:

3 Briefly News articles about Mgcini Tshwaku

Mgcini Tshwaku led an operation where the City of Johannesburg shut down all liquor outlets in Orange Farm for seven days. The City reasoned that the measure was part of efforts to fight crime in the area.

Tshwaku was part of a raid in the Johannesburg CBD where he uncovered an illegal chicken farm in a hijacked building. The farm was subsequently closed.

Tshwaku released a statement in February distancing the JMPD from an operation led by ActionSA Ekurhuleni Mayoral candidate, Xolani Khumalo. Khumalo and his security detail were involved in an incident while shooting an episode of Sizok’thola, which resulted in the death of a Nigerian national.

Source: Briefly News