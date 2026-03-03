Seven men aged between 30 and 58 were arrested in Klerksdorp after police foiled a planned ATM bombing in the Klerksdorp CBD

The operation, led by the Special Task Force and the Hawks’ Tactical Operations Management Section, followed intelligence about the impending attack

Suspects are expected to appear in the Klerksdorp Magistrates’ Court

KLERKSDORP— Seven men aged between 30 and 58 were arrested in Klerksdorp on Tuesday morning, 3 March 2026, after allegedly plotting to bomb an automated teller machine (ATM) in the city’s central business district.

The news was shared on X by anti-crime activist Yusuf Abramjee, who revealed that the suspects were apprehended during a coordinated operation involving the Special Task Force (STF), the Hawks’ Tactical Operations Management Section (TOMS) and other law enforcement partners. The arrests followed intelligence received about a planned ATM bombing in Klerksdorp.

What happened during the operation?

Officers acted swiftly, intercepting the group before the crime could be carried out. A rifle, a pistol and explosives were seized during the operation.

The suspects are expected to face charges including possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition, conspiracy to commit a crime, and possession of a suspected stolen motor vehicle. They are due to appear in the Klerksdorp Magistrates’ Court.

