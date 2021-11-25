A video showing thieves entering a petrol station and robbing the till before setting a bomb up and detonating it at the ATM has gone viral

The clip was shared on Twitter by anti-crime activist Yusuf Abramjee, who revealed that the incident occurred in Limpopo

Peeps were highly disappointed and extremely shocked at the brazenness of the thugsm who set the explosive up in under two minutes

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Anti-crime activist Yusuf Abramjee shared images and a video of a bombing at an ATM. The incident occurred at a petrol station in Roedtan, Limpopo. Abramjee's post worried a lot of South Africans all across the country.

The video he shared shows someone clicking on various CCTV cameras situated around the petrol station. The thugs can be seen breaking the glass door as they try to enter, the clip then switches to the thugs taking money from the till.

Just over one minute into the clip, the ATM inside the station explodes. A few tweeps revealed that there is a police station around one kilometre away from the station.

This was the aftermath of an explosion at an ATM inside a petrol station in Limpopo. Image: @Abramjee

Source: Twitter

Check out the video below:

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Below are some of the responses left by concerned locals:

@Lebogang_Madix said:

"There is a police station almost 200m away from the filling station."

@CrocSclothing suggested:

"It's time for the SANDF to be visible in our communities every day. There must be SANDF members present in every major police station to ensure that they assist the SAPS because they are failing alone."

@Tshepo37335802 thinks:

"It is probably the same guys that stole guns at the police station. They are gaining confidence, which is truly regrettable."

@sk_gee said:

"Crime has travelled all the way to Limpopo and those guns are the ones stolen from the police station."

@Ken_Mojela tweeted:

"Less than 1km from the Police Station... Imagine."

@cocagnespapi added:

"All they needed was 2 mins to set up and detonate. Yho... Are those rumours about these gents being from the army true? Idk man, 2 minutes?!?"

Street robbers' brazen attack in Hillbrow causes concern for many: "These can’t be human beings"

Previously, Briefly News reported that Abramjee also shared a video displaying a robbery in Hillbrow, Johannesburg. The 23-second clip shows a group of men targeting the corner of Twist and Pretoria Road.

At the beginning of the video, the group pounces on their target and proceed to push and shove him. The people around aren't willing to help and quickly move away while the scuffle continues.

The video was viewed over 22 500 times by concerned South Africans who shared their thoughts and opinions on the matter under Abramjee's post.

Source: Briefly.co.za