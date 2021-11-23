A video of street robbers attacking a single person while others were around has gone viral on social media

The 23-second clip was shared on Twitter by Yusuf Abramjee, who revealed that the incident occurred in Hillbrow, Johannesburg

The anti-crime activist's video was viewed over 22 500 times on the microblogging app as Saffas shared their concerns

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Anti-crime activist Yusuf Abramjee recently shared a video displaying a robbery in Hillbrow, Johannesburg. The 23-second clip shows a group of men targeting the corner of Twist and Pretoria Road.

At the beginning of the video, the group pounces on their target and proceed to push and shove him. The people around aren't willing to help and quickly move away while the scuffle continues.

The video was viewed over 22 500 times by concerned South Africans who shared their thoughts and opinions on the matter under Abramjee's post.

This robbery was captured on CCTV footage and Mzansi is concerned about gang crimes in the country. Image: @Abramjee

Source: Twitter

Take a look at the video below:

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Read some of the comments below:

@SandileMazibuk9 said:

"Please increase police visibility and not only deploy police to voting stations."

@Khozero5 wrote:

"If I can be the president, my people will walk the street with money in their hands."

@nhlalisuthi0206 believes:

"Only Mashaba is interested in cleaning this mess."

@Nathi85658353 shared the following advice:

"It’s December people, let’s be careful."

@phaladir tweeted:

"Crime is a new normal in SA."

@KegoMM added:

"These can’t be human beings."

Lady wakes up to find her entire gate stolen, Mzansi in disbelief: "Next time, get a dog"

In more news about crime, Briefly News reported that Kgothatso woke up as normal on Tuesday, 23 November, but something seemed strange about her front yard. At 6:18am she realised that her whole front gate was gone - somebody had stolen it overnight.

She shared a snap on Twitter in total disbelief at the theft. Her walls were still up and the metal finishings above them as well as the parts that connected the gate to the wall were still where they should be.

Although a number of South African showed genuine concern in their responses, a large majority tried to make light of the situation by sharing jokes and memes.

Source: Briefly.co.za