The Johannesburg MMC for Community Safety, Dr Mgcini Tshwaku, slammed an operation that ActionSA councillor Xolani Khumalo was part of

Khumalo said on 9 February that the operation involved the Johannesburg Metro Police Department, and one foreign national was shot during the operation

Tshwaku denied that the JMPD was present during the operation, and South Africans erupted in a debate in the comment section

The City of Joburg said the JMPD was not involved in a shooting where Xolani Khumalo was present.

JOHANNESBURG — The Johannesburg MMC for Public Safety, Dr. Mgcini Tshwaku, denied that the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) was part of an operation in Randburg, Johannesburg, where a Nigerian national was shot.

ActionSA earlier reported on 9 February 2026 that Khumalo was allegedly involved in a drug operation in Ekurhuleni in which a Nigerian national was shot. The Nigerian's condition was not known. Tshwaku condemned a media report from TimesLIVE, which alleged that the Nigerian was killed during the operation.

What did TimesLIVE say?

TimesLIVE reported that Khumalo's spokesperson, Siyanda Makhubo, confirmed that the incident involved the JMPD and the Gauteng Anti-Crime unit during the shooting of a Sizok'thola episode. A murder docket was reportedly opened. The police also said that law enforcement officers responded to the shooting to restore public order.

Tshwaku slams incident, denies JMPD involvement

In a statement, Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) national spokesperson Sinawo Thambo shared on his @Sinawo_Thambo X account, Tshawku said that the JMPD was unawareof the operation. The JMPD, Tshwaku asserted, responded to a request for backup from the South African Police Service (SAPS) when the community started revolting because of the incident.

Thambo also condemned the incident, labelling it an "extrajudicial killing." He said the day civilians on a political campaign claim the right to apprehend, prosecute, and sentence to death suspects of crime is the day the Constitution dies.

Read the full statement and tweet on X here:

The Randburg incident was not Khumalo's first alleged involvement in a murder. The National Prosecuting Authority provisionally withdrew its murder case against Khumalo on 14 April 2025 after a suspected drug dealer died after Khumalo and his Sizok'thola crew allegedly assaulted him during an interrogation in 2023.

The JMPD provided the police backup at the Randburg incident.

EFF roasted in the comments

Unimpressed South Africans blasted the party.

The Villager In The City said:

"Even if we find that he also pulled the trigger, which I highly doubt, it is still alarming that the EFF is condemning ActionSA for politicising the situation yet doing the same in the process."

Lucas said:

"Fortunately, prosecutors and judges are not emotional like you. You have already found Xolani guilty and condemned him to life in your imaginary prison."

Lowrey said:

"We stand with Xolani."

Tshela Thupa Fela said:

"I think you should be focusing on how you're going to win the next elections."

SizweM75 said:

"Now this is being politicised, and surely it will be used in campaigns."

Xolani Khumalo leads drug bust

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Khumalo led an operation in which three suspects were arrested on 22 January 2026.

The arrests took place in Brakpan, Ekurhuleni, and drugs and anundisclosed amount of money were found.

