ActionSA reported a shooting during a drug operation in Ekurhuleni involving mayoral candidate Xolani Khumalo

The party highlighted ongoing violence from drug syndicates and demanded decisive action to restore law and order

Proposals include restructuring police, creating specialised units, and employing crime-mapping technology in Ekurhuleni

GAUTENG, EKURHULENI - ActionSA said a shooting occurred during an anti-drug operation in Ekurhuleni that was joined by the party’s mayoral candidate, Councillor Xolani Khumalo.

Suspect linked to drug trafficking shot in Ekurhuleni

The party said a Nigerian suspect linked to drug trafficking was shot during the operation. It did not provide further details on the suspect’s condition. ActionSA said drug syndicates have terrorised communities through violence, intimidation and disregard for the law. It said criminal groups have operated with a sense of impunity for too long.

The party said it supports decisive and lawful action to dismantle drug syndicates and confront violent criminal resistance. It stated that the era of lawlessness must end. ActionSA noted that safety and law enforcement form a central pillar of its 10-point Action Plan to Fix Ekurhuleni. It said the plan allows for the use of all available resources to address widespread lawlessness in the metro.

The party added that its proposals include cleaning up the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department, establishing specialised units to target drug syndicates and gangs in identified hotspots, deploying detection and crime-mapping technology for rapid response, and reskilling and strengthening Community Policing Forums.

South Africans weigh in

Social media users shared their opinions regarding the shooting incident.

@Gadfly342043 said:

"Clarity protects both due process and public trust. Right now, Xolani Khumalo's statement reads like a campaign ad dressed as a press release. That can energise voters, but it also raises the legal stakes."

@richard_smanga said:

"Xolani will rot in jail, and no one will be with him."

@Lebza090 said:

"Let's hope they won't pin this to X."

@BzeebBenny said:

"This should be a police function and not a political party-led. Is naming the suspect as Nigerian an attempt to justify this shooting and close the case without any investigation?"

@Patrice_ZA said:

"I am afraid Xolani will, in the end, find himself in serious trouble if he continues moving like this. Operations can be done only by law enforcement authorities. He will be alone while his people cry and shout on social media."

