The Independent Police Investigative Directorate ( IPID ) alleged that the EMPD failed to discipline officers linked to a R1 million truck theft in Putfontein

A key witness allegedly fears police retaliation, impacting the ongoing investigation into alleged misconduct

The IPID found prima facie evidence of wrongdoing against the EMPD officers involved in the case

Justin Williams, a journalist at Briefly News since 2024, covers South Africa’s current affairs. Before joining Briefly News, he served as a writer and chief editor at Right for Education Africa’s South African chapter.

Magagula told the commission that EMPD should have instituted disciplinary proceedings against officers Adrian McKenzie and Kasher Lee-Stols. Image: TheTruthPanther/X

Source: Twitter

GAUTENG, JOHANNESBURG - The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) said the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) failed to act against two officers implicated in the alleged theft of a truck worth more than R1 million in Putfontein in 2023.

Officers linked to R1 million truck theft

IPID Assistant Director for Investigations Thulani Magagula made the claim while testifying before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, which is probing allegations of corruption and misconduct within the criminal justice system on Friday, 13 February 2026. Magagula told the commission that the EMPD should have instituted disciplinary proceedings against officers Adrian McKenzie and Kasher Lee-Stols. The pair, together with private security official Etienne van der Walt, are linked to the alleged theft of a truck and its cargo in February 2023.

He said the criminal investigation remains ongoing but has stalled. According to Magagula, several witnesses have disappeared, and a key witness has refused to come forward out of fear. Magagula testified that the witness expressed concern that police could harm him if he cooperated. He said he had tried to reassure the witness about the availability of protection measures and support mechanisms. The commission's interim report has found prima facie evidence of wrongdoing against the two EMPD officers and other individuals implicated in the matter.

The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry is probing allegations of corruption and misconduct within the criminal justice system. Image: MDNnewss/X

Source: Twitter

EMPD boss faces possible prosecution

Briefly News also reported that Suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) Deputy Chief Commissioner Julius Mkhwanazi faces possible prosecution as authorities near a decision on fraud and corruption charges against him. Acting IPID head Thuso Keefelakae said prosecutors are close to determining whether to move forward with the case.

Mkhwanazi stands at the centre of a scandal involving Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala. He is accused of facilitating the issuing of blue lights to Matlala’s Cat VIP Security company, allegedly enabling the private firm to operate with equipment reserved for law enforcement and authorised services. Keefelakae said the matter now rests with prosecuting authorities, who are expected to decide soon on the way forward.

