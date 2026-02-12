IPID has revealed new details in the murder of “Witness D” Marius van der Merwe, linking DNA from the crime scene to suspects in a four-year-old Brakpan case

Investigator Nomsa Masuku also recounted surviving two assassination attempts while probing high-profile cases involving law enforcement officers

Police are finalising their probe into the attempted attack on Wiandre Pretorius, who was considered a person of interest in van der Merwe’s killing

IPID senior investigator Nomsa Masuku appeared before the Madlanga Commission to give testimony on the progress of their investigations. Image: KhotsiALutendo/X

PRETORIA- A senior investigator from the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) has revealed the dangerous and complex realities of probing some of South Africa’s most high-profile criminal cases.

Delivering her testimony on Wednesday, 12 February 2026, Nomsa Masuku, told the told the Madlanga Commission that DNA evidence linked to the December killing of “Witness D,” Marius van der Merwe, was collected not only at the scene but also from suspects tied to a Brakpan case dating back four years. According to Masuku the samples were a match; however, any further details were not divulged as to not compromise the criminal trial.

Person of interest in the Witness D case

The police have also confirmed that former reservist and crime intelligence operative Wiandre Pretorius, who later took his own life, was considered to be “a person of interest” in van der Merwe’s murder.

IPID clarified that van der Merwe was never a Section 204 witness and remained a suspect in the case, describing his statements as dishonest.

"When Marius gave me his statement under oath, I informed him that whatever he told me, he could later be charged with,

"He was not immune to the commission of the crime," said Masuku

Masuku read out a list of suspects that were meant to be charged in the Brakpan case. The list includes Julius Mkhwanazi, Wiandre Pretorius and Marius Van Der Merwe. To date, four of the 12 suspects linked to the Brakpan case are now dead, some reportedly killed days before they were due to give evidence.

The investigator survived assassination attempts

Masuku also spoke about the dangers she has faced while pursuing other high-profile cases, including the Emmanuel Mbense case.

“We go under very serious threats when we are doing our investigations because we are investigating law enforcement officers who commit crimes and don’t want to be arrested,” Masuku told the commission.

The first attempt came when her car was shot at with her children inside, leaving her son wheelchair-bound. In the second, her car was again targeted, but she survived.

“But that doesn’t stop us from doing our duties. We continue even though we know our lives are at risk.”

She added that her office had received intelligence suggesting hitmen were being arranged to target her.

“Those threats were very serious. I knew what was planned for me.”

Brakpan investigation continues

IPID emphasised that the Brakpan investigation is ongoing and that they have provided full details to the commission. Meanwhile, sources say police are close to concluding their probe into the attempted attack on Pretorius just days before his death, examining whether the 16 shots fired at his vehicle were self-inflicted or orchestrated by someone in his inner circle.

Masuku is amongst other police officers who have divulged the security risks they have endured in tackling corruption within the police system. UNISA criminal expert Dr Tinyiku Ngoveni urged protection for whistleblowers amid alarming witness deaths linked to corruption. Ngoveni warned that the criminal justice system was on the verge of collapse and that urgent action be taken against those who are implicated at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

Masuku informed the commission on the multiple attempts on her life as a result of investigating corrupt police officers. Image: Frennie Shivambu/Getty Images

Evidence against Julius Mkhwanazi is 'overwhelming'

Briefly News also reported that acting IPID head Thuso Keefelakae testified at the Madlanga Commission, where he discussed the evidence against suspended Ekhurhuleni Deputy Police Chief, Commissioner Julius Mkhwanazi. Keefelakae promised that prosecuting authorities are close to deciding on the fraud and corruption charges against Mkhwanazi. He further said there is overwhelming evidence against Julius Mkhwanazi.

