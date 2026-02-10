Forensic investigator Paul O’Sullivan testified before Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee proceedings on 10 February 2026

O’Sullivan was not happy with the way the proceedings were handled, threatening to withdraw from them

Julius Malema criticised O’Sullivan for disrespecting Parliament after his first day of giving testimony

Paul O’Sullivan threatened to withdraw from Ad Hoc Committee proceedings, describing it as a kangaroo court. Image: @gndzongana

Source: Twitter

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

WESTERN CAPE – Paul O’Sullivan has threatened to withdraw his cooperation from Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee proceedings.

The forensic investigator was testifying before the Committee on 10 February 2026, which is investigating allegations of criminality, political interference and corruption within the criminal justice system. The allegations were made by KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, during a press briefing on 6 July 2025.

At the end of his first day of testimony, O’Sullivan threatened to walk away from proceedings, saying that he came to give evidence and not be interrogated.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

O’Sullivan describes Ad Hoc as a kangaroo court

The forensic investigator took issue with the way proceedings were run when he was informed that he would be given another hour to present his evidence, before Parliamentarians would be allowed to ask him questions.

The forensic investigator was unhappy with this, saying that he came to the committee to give evidence and not answer questions about allegations by criminals.

“Am I to understand that instead of coming here to give evidence, I’ve come here to be interrogated on allegations made against me by criminals?

“Is that why I am here? Because if that is why I am here, I’m going to withdraw my co-operation. I am not going to assist in a kangaroo court,” he stated.

He continued that the allegations that he infiltrated the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID), South African Police Service (SAPS) and National Prosecuting Authority were a pack of lies peddled by witnesses who should be in prison.

Julius Malema was not impressed with Paul O’Sullivan's statement. Image: Economic Freedom Fighters

Source: Facebook

Julius Malema hits back at O’Sullivan’s statement

The forensic investigator further complained that he was asked to condense 36 years of his life into a few hours, but this statement did not sit well with Julius Malema. The Economic Freedom Fighters leader accused O’Sullivan of disrespecting Parliament, noting that he previously dictated what Members of Parliament (MPs) could question him on and what they could not.

“We are pleading with you to respect us. Treat us with respect. We are honourable members,” Malema said.

Malema even described O’Sullivan’s actions as ‘white supremacy at play’.

O'Sullivan says three generals deserve to be in jail

Briefly News reported that O’Sullivan made allegations against three police generals before his Ad Hoc appearance.

The forensic investigator took issue with General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, General Dumisani Khumalo and General Fannie Masemola.

South Africans weighed in on O'Sullivans claims, questioning why he omitted one notable name from his list.

Source: Briefly News