Gauteng Police prohibited its members from attending the memorial drive for former reservist Wiandre Pretorius

The internal directive raised concerns over police transparency and member participation in private events

Social media users share their varied opinions on the ban from the provincial police office

GAUTENG, BRAKPAN - Gauteng Police Emergency Services have barred members from attending a memorial drive planned for former SAPS reservist Wiandre Pretorius, triggering concern among some officers.

An internal directive issued by the Office of the Provincial Commander for Police Emergency Services instructed all unit commanders to ensure that no member, whether on or off duty, participates in the memorial drive, meeting or sight visit scheduled for 13 Friday at 17:30. The memo, dated 13 February 2026 and signed by Colonel N. Singh, stated that the instruction applies to all Police Emergency Services units in Gauteng. Commanders were ordered to communicate the directive to all members under their command.

According to the document, the memorial event was organised following media reports and information indicating that it would take place on Friday evening, 13 February 2026. Several SAPS members have since expressed concern over the prohibition, questioning why attendance in a private capacity is not permitted. Pretorius died by suicide last Friday, 6 February 2026. He had been regarded as a person of interest in the murder case of Witness D, identified as Marius van der Merwe. Police have not publicly detailed the reasons behind the directive.

South Africans weigh in

Social media users shared their opinions regarding the memo.

@StarJay_23 said:

"So sad that his former colleagues can't even participate in his memorial drive."

@Zolani82031 said:

"This is a classic Netflix series that starts with the murder and dumping of the body, and then, panicking, from there, one by one, they start eliminating each other."

@noziengobeni said:

"But they should let them go so that they can see the possible criminals who infiltrated the force."

@Mziwakhe_xha said:

"They must just do the drive with private security cars."

@Tshuks19 said:

"Those concerned SAPS members must be arrested."

Gauteng Police Emergency Services have barred members from attending a memorial drive. Image: Abramjee/X

Source: Twitter

