The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, received applause for his efforts in keeping the streets safe

He led an interdisciplinary operation in the province, and pictures of him in action went viral on social media

South Africans gave Mkhwanazi his flowers and lauded him for being on the front lines of the battle against crime

Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk, South Africa, covered a range of criminal activities, including cash-in-transit heists, kidnappings, taxi violence, shootings, police investigations, police shootouts, and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.

KZN's General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi was out and about in Durban with his men and women. Image: South African Police Service

Source: Facebook

DURBAN, KWAZULU-NATAL — KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi stole the show when the South African Police Service (SAPS) in Durban hit the streets on 13 February 2026. Pictures of him leading his men and women in blue went viral.

The South African Police Service posted the pictures of the operation on its Facebook page. The raid took place in Dr. Pixley kaSeme Street in the Durban Central Business District (CBD). The police teamed up with government departments, including the Department of Employment and Labour and the Department of Home Affairs.

General Mkhwanazi leads raids in Durban

Mkhwanazi and his police officers hit liquor outlets and conducted stop-and-searches. They also raided areas suspected of harbouring illegal immigrants. The aim was to seize drugs and firearms. The operation received applause from members of the public.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Pictures of the raid show the General in action: in one picture, he is seen addressing members. In another picture, he is seen in full uniform with a bulletproof vest. The police officers are also seen conducting various stop-and-searches.

View the images on Facebook here:

Why do South Africans love General Mkhwanazi?

General Mkhwanazi’s popularity shot through the roof after he held a press briefing in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, on 6 July 2025. He implicated top officials, including suspended Deputy National Police Commissioner General Shadrack Sibiya, and suspended Police Minister Senzo Mchunu, in a cartel that allegedly infiltrated the criminal justice system of the country. During the press briefing, he stressed his love for the country and his willingness to die fighting for justice. He also accused politicians, businesspeople, and Parliamentarians of being linked to the criminal cartel.

Following his press briefing, President Cyril Ramaphosa established the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry to investigate the infiltration. Mkhwanazi availed himself to the Commission and was the first witness to testify. Mkhwanazi also testified before the Ad Hoc Committee, which was established to investigate the corruption within the police force and the criminal justice system.

Shops, taverns, and bars were not spared during the Mkhwanazi-led raid in the Durban CBD. Image: South African Police Service

Source: Facebook

South Africans give Mkhwanazi his flowers

The comment section was filled with compliments, praise, and adoration for Mkhwanazi and the police.

Tha Xhui said:

“This is the kind of police force and not Service that we have been hoping for after 1994. A force that will ensure safety. He’s the boss at work. I hope many will see him as an inspiration and not a threat or an enemy within.”

Fix Ferguson remarked:

“He doesn’t send them. He goes with them. What a legend.”

Alfie Hayward was filled with awe:

“ Our very own Terminator. General Mkhwanazi is leading the way. If only he could be cloned and placed in each province in South Africa.”

Liindokuhle Mngomezulu pointed out:

“That’s why Ramaphosa didn’t deploy SANDF (South African National Defence Force) in KZN. He knows Mkhwanazi is there.”

Good Fela joked:

“Gauteng police can lose weight in one day if they bring Mkhwanazi. Some can even retire.”

South Africans swoon over Mkhwanazi’s physique

General Mkhwanazi’s physical form also attracted the attention of Mzansi’s women. In a similar article, Briefly News reported that two women swooned over him, and their reactions went viral.

A video of the two women, who are friends, reacting to meeting Mkhwanazi, trended and reached over a million views. South Africans loved their reaction and joined them in dishing out compliments to Mkhwanazi.

Source: Briefly News