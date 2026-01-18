ActionSA said that it has no intention of suspending Ekurhuleni councillor and mayoral candidate Xolani Khumalo

Khumalo announced that he would hand himself over to the Katlehong Police Station following allegations of assault

The party's chairperson, Michael Beaumont, defended Khumalo and said that an alleged drug deal, and South Africans defended Khumalo

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

With over seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News, Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist, offered insights into South African politics, national, provincial, and local governance, the Government of National Unity, political parties, and Parliament.

Michael Beaumont defended Xolani Khumalo. Images: Michael Beaumont/ Facebook and @XolaniKhumalo/ X

Source: Facebook

EKURHULENI, GAUTENG — ActionSA has defended Ekurhuleni councillor and mayoral candidate Xolani Khumalo, who will hand himself over to the Katlehong Police Station on 19 January 2026.

According to SABC News, the party's national chairperson, Michael Beaumont, said that the party will not suspend Khumalo, who was accused of assaulting an alleged drug dealer during a bust in Ekurhuleni. Beaumont said that the incident, which resulted in a case opened against Khumalo, stemmed from a leak within the South African Police Service (SAPS).

Beaumont defends Khumalo

Beaumont said that the alleged drug suspect opened a false charge of assault against Khumalo. He said that the party would not suspend him but pointed out that the case exposed corruption. He said that the case elevates Khumalo's work in the community. He said that the case will be central to Khumalo's campaign going forward.

"It's just going to make people more angry about what they know is going on in their communities," he said.

Why are the police looking for Khumalo?

An internal leak from the police revealed that Khumalo was to be arrested. Khumalo engaged with the police and agreed to surrender himself. He said that the move was another example of harassment he faced from criminal elements in Ekurhuleni.

Michael Beaumont defended Xolani Khumalo. Image: Michael Beaumont

Source: Facebook

South Africans discussed the case

Netizens commenting on Facebook weighed in on the case. Some were uneasy that Khumalo entered politics, and others slammed the alleged drug dealers and the police.

Tshidiso Khanya said:

"A drug dealer opened a case against crime fighters. This country never ceases to amaze me."

Tandie Nammie Magocoba said:

"We stand with him all the way."

Roren Rorietah Mabhachi said:

"This guy did wonders in our communities and country as a whole, but he lost the plot when he joined a political party. If you want to fight for the people of SA, be neutral and stay away from politics."

Mamphitha Mudobi Riavhavha said:

"We warned him about politics."

Nomzamo Faith Sibisi-Mkatali said:

"We all see that it is a strategy to destroy his career and his passion to get rid of drug lords."

Xolani Khumalo busts drug dealers in church

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Khumalo busted drug dealers selling in a church in Etwatwa, Ekurhuleni, in November 2025. The suspects allegedly sold drug-laced baked goods to teenagers.

The teenagers fell ill and were rushed to the hospital. The church members informed him that a drug dealer was selling in the church, and he pounced on them.

Source: Briefly News