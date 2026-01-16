ActionSA’s Ekurhuleni mayoral candidate, Xolani Khumalo, will voluntarily hand himself over to SAPS following an alleged assault charge linked to a 2025 incident

Khumalo and ActionSA say the charge is part of ongoing harassment by criminal elements and corrupt police officials targeting those fighting crime

The party will stand with Khumalo, warning SAPS that it is monitoring the process and vowing to expose any collusion between police and criminals

ActionSA says they stand behind their Ekurhuleni mayoral candidate Xolani Khumalo amidst assault allegations. Image: Action SA website

Source: UGC

ActionSA’s Ekurhuleni mayoral candidate, Councillor Xolani Khumalo, will voluntarily hand himself over to the South African Police Service (SAPS) on Monday, 19 January 2026.

The party released a statement after rumours went viral on social media that police were conducting a 'manhunt' for Khumalo earlier this week.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

This follows internal leaks suggesting the police intend to arrest him on assault charges related to a 2025 incident involving a confessed drug dealer.

Khumalo contacts police over alleged assault.

According to Action SA, upon learning of the intended arrest through public reports, Khumalo proactively engaged SAPS to clarify their intentions. He agreed to surrender voluntarily, viewing the move as yet another example of harassment by criminal elements in retaliation for his outspoken efforts to combat crime in Ekurhuleni.

“This experience is not new. South Africans are aware that corrupt elements within SAPS often allow criminals to walk free while targeting those actively fighting crime. This case is no different,” ActionSA stated.

Why do police want to arrest Khumalo?

The 2025 incident in question involved a SAPS operation in Katlehong, where authorities raided the home of a suspected drug dealer and recovered unlicensed ammunition. Despite this, the suspect was released, and the ammunition returned. The suspect later filed what ActionSA claims is a false assault charge against Khumalo. Investigations suggest the suspect may be linked to a drug-dealing network that involves certain members of SAPS, which Khumalo and ActionSA are working to expose.

During a recent by-election campaign in Etwatwa, Khumalo also intervened after becoming aware of a drug dealer selling drugs to schoolchildren. Although the suspect was apprehended with drugs, no charges were filed, highlighting systemic failures that allow criminals to evade justice while those confronting crime face harassment.

Action SA throws its weight behind Khumalo.

ActionSA said it will stand with Khumalo on Monday, emphasising the broader fight against corruption and criminal collusion within the police service. The party condemned the targeting of Khumalo and called on South Africans frustrated with police misconduct to support him.

“ActionSA applauds Khumalo for his bravery and willingness to endure the farce of a system that protects criminals while harassing those fighting crime,” the party said. “We urge all citizens fed up with corruption to stand with Xolani Khumalo, regardless of political affiliation.”

The party denied that Khumalo was on the run.

ActionSA has dismissed social media claims that police are “hunting” its Ekurhuleni mayoral candidate Xolani Khumalo as false and misleading, saying he has been openly campaigning and carrying out his councillor duties without hiding. The party spoke to Briefly News and emphasised it would not support any candidate involved in criminality, and said it is not aware of Khumalo being wanted by police. The rumours stemmed from an online post suggesting police action in connection with an alleged incident last December, which ActionSA disputes.

Xolani Khumalo will hand himself over to the SAPS over assault charges from a 2025 incident. Image: @Joy_Zelda/X

Source: Twitter

Previously, Briefly News reported that Xolani Khumalo pledged to intensify the fight against corruption and crime in the metro if elected mayor, stating that tackling systemic wrongdoing is central to his campaign. He said that the government must address obstacles that have hindered crime‑fighting efforts and that he trusts ActionSA to help drive change from within government. Khumalo’s platform includes advocating for residents and pushing for accountability should he take office in the next local government elections.

Source: Briefly News